VALDOSTA—As the calendar year comes to an end, I’d like to look back at the six best games for the Lowndes Vikings in 2019. They worked their way to a 14-1 record and runner-up finish in the highest classification in the state. To give a disclaimer this isn’t listed in any particular order outside of the date of the game. Here are my six top contest:
“Curtain Call” Parkview—Sept. 6, 38-7 victory
The game against Parkview was as impressive a game the Vikings had this year. They avenged the 39-27 loss from 2018 with the win and sent a statement to the rest of the classification. Lowndes’ defense again nullified a high-powered offense, keeping the Panther’s feature back at bay for 22 yards on 17 carries.
As the defense grew more aggressive, they were able to get loose on offense and show off some of their weapons. The most notable aspect of the contest was the confidence the team showed before, during, and after the game. It was a true tone-setter for competition throughout the season.
They never backed down and threw haymakers on both side of the ball. It was a formula that was shown throughout the year and will probably seep into next season.
“No Bull” Miami Northwestern—Sept. 20, 48-21 victory
Two nationally ranked opponents were pitted against each other in the fifth game of the year. Lowndes welcomed Miami Northwestern—and its fans—to Martin Stadium in an instant classic.
Jacurri Brown had two first quarter turnovers but the Concrete Curtain stepped in and shut down the dynamic offense of the No. 12 team in the nation.
The timing of this game made it interesting. It was senior night, the playing surface was named after historic coach Joe Wilson, and the student-led prayer returned.
And that all happened before kickoff.
Once the whistle was blown the Vikings locked in and made a statement win that propelled them in polls nationally and statewide.
“Talk of the Town” Valdosta—Sept. 27, 24-0 victory
The Winnersville Classic is a nationally recognizable rivalry. Two of the most historic programs in Georgia sit less than 10 miles apart of each other. The city versus county feud brings in a maximum capacity crowd no matter the venue.
This year’s matchup pitted two undefeated sides—Valdosta powered by recent Florida State signee Tate Rodemaker and a Lowndes team with a tenacious defense. The result was Valdosta’s first time being held scoreless in more than two years. Lowndes’ defense became the talk of the town as both teams rolled towards conference play and playoffs.
It was an impressive showing, especially considering the Wildcats came into the game averaging 48 points through their first five games. The win extended Lowndes’ winning streak against Valdosta to three games.
“Under Fire” Camden—Oct. 25, 45-13 victory
This was the most complete game that Lowndes had. On both sides of the ball they played up to their potential and picked up the second region win of the year.
Camden was undefeated through its non-region schedule but lost to Colquitt the week before this game. I thought the Wildcats would come out firing, hoping to avenge that loss and get a leg up in region positioning.
Instead it was Lowndes that came out firing.
They put up 536 yards of total offense and ran 68 plays offensively, while recording 40 tackles, five for a loss, and two sacks on defense.
They also were penalized 13 times in the road contest but never lost a step.
It set up a matchup with Colquitt for region supremacy the next week but not before the top-ranked Vikings made a statement to the Packers.
Eight different receivers caught passes and four different running backs were responsible for 291 yards.
What doesn’t show up on the stat sheets was the intensity that Lowndes played with on both sides of the ball. They shutdown a team that was capable of becoming a threat.
In the words of senior Gary Osby: “We were playing Lowndes High football.”
“Closed Curtain” Grayson—Nov. 29, 28-20 victory
In my opinion, the best game Lowndes had all season.
While it wasn’t as flashy as some of their other wins, the Vikings dug deep and delivered when they were needed the most.
After battling throughout the entire contest, Grayson found themselves on the one-yard line trailing by eight with time dwindling in the fourth quarter. The Rams had a direct snap to their running back but he was stopped in the backfield, giving Lowndes the ball and squeaking them into the semifinals.
The overall grit displayed throughout the contest was an outline for the game-saving goal line stand.
They were without two running backs in the game but Jacurri Brown rushed for 158 yards on 25 carries to preserve the Lowndes running attack. Defensively, many players went down with injuries but returned to the field—fighting through the pain to bolster Lowndes.
Grayson was one of the most dangerous teams that Lowndes had to face and yet they still prevailed.
It marked the first time a Georgia team scored 20 points against the Vikings and was the closest margin that Lowndes had in a win all season.
“Big on Big” North Gwinnett—Dec. 6, 49-28 victory
Behind 42 first half points, Lowndes booked its ticket into the state championship. The offense played its best game of the season—scoring four times in the opening quarter.
Defensively, the Concrete Curtain allowed the most points all season but still were able to keep an offense that was averaging more than 40 points per game in check.
In 2018 the Vikings saw their season come to an end in the semifinals. In 2019, they got over the hump in a dominating way.
I dubbed the headline “Big on Big” because that’s the way the offense performed.
They compiled nearly 600 yards of total offense and gave fans a taste of what the offense may look like in 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.