Parents of former Georgia offensive lineman Cade Mays suing University of Georgia

Kevin and Melinda Mays – the parents of former Georgia offensive lineman Cade Mays – are suing the University of Georgia after Kevin Mays’ right pinkie was severed by a folding chair during a recruiting visit on Dec. 15, 2017, according to a lawsuit filed by the Mays’.
Former offensive line coach Sam Pittman then picked up the severed pinkie off the floor and placed it on ice, according to the lawsuit. Mays was transported to Piedmont Hospital in Athens in the moments following for treatment, where he was diagnosed with partial amputation.
According to the lawsuit, Kevin Mays’ right hand experienced swelling, tenderness and decreased mobility. He is seeking damages for pain and suffering as well as a loss of labor.
Among the defendants in the lawsuit is the University of Georgia Athletic Association, the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia, five unnamed individuals and Mity-Lite, the manufacturer of the folding chair.
Cade Mays eventually signed with Georgia following the incident. The sophomore offensive lineman appeared in 25 games for the Bulldogs over the past two seasons, starting in 18. Mays played at all five positions on the offensive line during his second season and was placed on the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America Team in his first with the Bulldogs.
Cade Mays officially transferred to Tennessee on Jan. 9. The announcement came one day after reports surfaced surrounding Mays’ name being placed into the transfer portal.
He will likely seek a transfer waiver granting immediate eligibility. The lawsuit could weigh in on whether or not he will receive eligibility to play for the Volunteers in the upcoming football season.
Printed with permission from The Red & Black independent student media organization based in Athens, Georgia; redandblack.com/sports
