VALDOSTA—As National Signing Day rounded out on Wednesday, nine Vikings declared for colleges of their choice thanks to their football and academic achievements.
The hope is that there will be more to follow in the coming weeks and months.
Gary Osby and Bryer Touchton were early signees with Kennesaw State and Mercer University respectively. Jaylon Jones signed with East Tennessee State, Josh Brown signed with Troy University, Devonn Lane signed with Shorter University and Tiberius Drocea will stay locally and play for Valdosta State University.
Former VSU head coach David Dean added three Vikings to his program at West Georgia. Hayden Wells, Brandon Brown and Ghetti Brown will all be headed to Carrollton to play for the Wolves.
With the ink still fresh on their letters of intent, the seniors at Lowndes High leave as one of the best football classes in recent memory.
The senior Vikings had a 45-9 record in four years and had a state runner-up, semifinal and quarterfinal finish along with two region championships. That’s in addition to two perfect regular seasons and two region championships during their time as Lowndes student-athletes.
“It’s fantastic,” former head coach Randy McPherson said about the senior signees. “We’ve signed nine kids so far. We’re going to sign more as the school year goes on. It’s been a real joy to work for this senior class. They’ve done everything that I’ve asked them to do for the last four years. They’ve represented our team and our community with honor and class. They’re definitely going to make names for themselves on the field, off the field. I’m just extremely proud of this class. Top notch.”
The players in the class capped off their high school campaign by reeling off a 14-1 record, coming one game short of a perfect season and a state championship for the first time since 2007.
They were anchored by the Concrete Curtain defense that only allowed 11.6 points per game and terrorized many opposing offenses.
Osby, Lane, Drocea and Brandon Brown combined for 268 of the team’s tackles last season while Wells and Josh Brown both had defensive touchdowns. A 30-yard interception return against Camden for Wells and a 95-yard fumble recovery by Josh Brown in a playoff game against Grayson.
“I’m excited and happy for all my teammates that signed,” Josh Brown said after the ceremony on Wednesday. “Even for my teammates that didn’t sign, I know they have a future somewhere so it’s not over with for them yet. I’m just excited and happy for everybody … It’s great feeling. Especially doing it with the guys I’ve did it with. Some of us played little league together. Middle school together. To see how far we’ve come since six or seven years old, I’m proud of all my boys.”
A handful of signees will face each other in the Gulf South Conference over the next several seasons. Shorter, West Georgia and Valdosta State all compete against each other in conference play annually.
That’ll give guys a chance to face familiar faces over the next few years.
“I feel like it’s going to be fun seeing them on the field,” Lane said about the chance to compete against teammates at the next level. “Actually playing against them and not playing with them. It’s going to be fun. We’re going to have a great time out there.”
After the ink officially dries and the players receive their diplomas in May, they’ll be on their way to the first of many stops in their futures.
But the Lowndes community: The people, friendships, impressions, memories and life changing experiences, will forever be apart of their journeys.
“As we put on social media, One Lowndes,” associate head coach Josh Akers said. “Everybody stays together and hopefully that gets to continue.”
