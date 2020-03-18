CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spring sports are officially over for Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
The National Junior College Athletic Association cancelled the remainder of the schedules Monday.
“In light of the progressive evolvement of the COVID-19 situation, the NJCAA has decided to end all competition for the remainder of the academic year,” said NJCAA President and CEO Dr. Christopher Parker in a statement on the organization’s website. “As an association, the NJCAA exhausted all possible avenues to potentially postpone competition for both upcoming basketball championships and spring sport competition. We believe following the recommendations of the CDC is in the best interest of our member colleges and our student-athletes.”
The NJCAA had previously suspended its basketball championships until mid-April.
ABAC sponsors baseball, softball, golf and tennis as spring sports. The Fillies softball team are defending Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) champions.
The statement said all spring athletes will be granted an extra year of eligibility, opening the door to any player who wants to return next season.
GCAA commissioner David Elder released his own statement Monday, “An open conversation from the GCAA,” which did not directly mention the NJCAA news, but appeared to be in light of it.
“As an organization, on the local and national level, there are still many questions that we need to address and plans that will need to be put in place. We will move forward together and get back to normal,” stated Elder.
“All the small things in life are what really matter, and sometimes and little disappointment and a step back into reality is what will show us the blessings in our life. I so look forward to having sports again in my life. I’m thankful for all of you. Take a moment to count your blessings one by one.”
For more information about the NJCAA, visit njcaa.org. For more information about the GCAA, visit thegcaa.com.
