NFL Draft preview: George Pickens

There were high hopes for former five-star recruit George Pickens when he committed to Georgia. The Bulldogs have only landed five five-star wide receivers since 2000 (Pickens included), so he was expected to become a significant piece in Georgia’s offense.
Pickens met those expectations as a freshman hauling in 49 receptions, 727 yards and eight touchdowns. He made the Coaches’ Freshman ALL-SEC Team and dominated in the 2019 Sugar Bowl against Baylor. He capped off the Sugar Bowl with 12 catches for 175 yards and a score, which tied a UGA bowl record for most catches in a bowl game.
Unfortunately, he dealt with injuries as a sophomore and junior in back-to-back seasons.
Pickens only played in eight games his sophomore season but still led the Bulldogs in receiving touchdowns, tied for the most receptions and was just two yards away from the most yards. He tore his ACL just four practices into spring training for the 2021 season but returned for the final four games of the year.
While there isn’t much film on Pickens over the last couple of seasons, his physical attributes will likely make him an early day-two pick in this year’s draft. He has risen up draft boards as the process has gone along and could be picked in the first round by a receiver-needy team.
The 6’3” 195 lb. wide receiver clocked a 4.47 forty-yard dash in the 2022 NFL Combine and brings a level of physicality not many other receivers have in this class.
Pickens visited with the Kansas City Chiefs on April 6th and the Green Bay Packers on April 7th. Both teams have two late first-round picks and are in dire need of depth in their wide receiver room. Both the Packers and Chiefs traded away star receivers this off season in Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill, respectively. There’s no guarantee we see him go in the first round, but it would be no surprise if either of these teams drafted him in the back end of the first.
Printed with permission from the Red & Black independent student media organization based in Athens, Georgia; redandblack.com/sports
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.