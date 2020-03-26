NCAA Board of Governors unanimously votes for revised $225 million distribution

The NCAA Board of Governors unanimously voted on Thursday to distribute $225 million in June to Division I members to specifically focus on supporting college athletes. This decision comes in response to the NCAA's decision on March 12 to cancel all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships.
Division I revenue distribution for 2020 was previously budgeted at approximately $600 million. The first distribution was scheduled for April.
The Board of Governors’ decision stressed the importance of using the distributions to aid college athletes during the uncertainty amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the decision, membership will continue to engage in planning while the NCAA continues to work with its contractual partners.
“As an Association,” chair of the board Michael V. Drake said. “We must acknowledge the uncertainties of our financial situation and continue to make thoughtful and prudent decisions on how we can assist conferences and campuses in supporting student-athletes now and into the future.”
Of the $225 million, $50 million will come from the NCAA reserves. $53.6 million will be allocated through the Equal Conference Fund for this year’s Division I distribution. The amount remaining will be equally shared through the remaining other funds, which will be unrestricted to provide latitude to conferences.
Division II will receive 4.37% of actual revenues that are currently projected at $13.9 million — which would be a $30 million decrease from 2019. Division III will receive 3.18% of actual values, which is projected to be $10.7 million and a $22 million decrease from 2019.
Printed with permission from The Red & Black independent student media organization based in Athens, Georgia; redandblack.com/sports
