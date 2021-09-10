Mental health and sports: A changing landscape

In 2020, the rates of mental health concerns in student-athletes were 150-200% higher than historically reported, according to an NCAA survey. The pandemic, and all of the mental health consequences it has had — such as increased rates of loneliness, depression and anxiety — has hit student-athletes hard, and the University of Georgia is no exception.
But with increasing awareness of athletes’ struggles, coaches, players and the public are becoming more knowledgeable about mental health issues.
‘A lot of pressure’
The sports world is defined by mental and physical strength, resulting in a negative stigma in sports surrounding athletes struggling with mental health issues. Only 10% of college athletes struggling with their mental health reach out for help, according to the nonprofit Athletes for Hope. This may be due to multiple factors, including stigma and lack of access to mental health resources.
College athletes are students too. As student-athletes, they have to deal with a full workload on top of the stress and scheduling of a college sport.
“There is a lot of pressure to be successful … athletically, academically, socially,” Brad Hambric, a clinical counselor in UGA’s Athletic Association, said. “It’s just a lot of new things that can make the walls come in easily.”
Brad Hambric meets with UGA student athletes to discuss their mental health. He helps them cope with the pressures of being a full-time student along with their rigorous practice schedule.
UGA’s athletic association has five members on its counseling staff, according to behavioral medicine coordinator Lovie Tabron. UGA had more than 500 athletes as of fall 2020. Kensa Gunter, the head of Gunter Psychological Services and UGA graduate, said a lack of access to mental health personnel may contribute to student athletes feeling like they have nowhere to turn to.
“Having one, two, three providers to support an athletic department that includes 300 to 500 student athletes … that’s a resource but we might need to have more right thinking about the ways in which we can increase the access to resources,” Gunter said.
Sports counseling has become an important tool for athletes in recent history, and Gunter is working to make the sports world more accepting. She says the most important thing to remember is, “athletes are people.”
“Athletes can do extraordinary things,” Gunter said, “but they may be dealing with stressors and challenges in their personal life that may never show up in their field of play.”
BJ Armstead worries the current sports world isn’t accepting enough. He’s working to decrease the stigma around athletes’ mental health by creating a safe space for athletes to come forward. Armstead is the CEO of Apollo Sports Counseling and graduated from UGA in spring 2021.
“They are not going to say anything and the reason why is because sports is something that’s taught to be hard and tough,” Armstead said. Athletes are taught “to not show emotion unless you’re winning games.”
Changing conversation
Within the past decade, more athletes have been open about their struggles. From Dak Prescott to Serena Williams, athletes have begun speaking openly about the mental struggles that come with being a public figure. Although more and more athletes are beginning to come forward, there is still a long way to go.
UGA head football coach Kirby Smart has adapted his approach to put more emphasis on mental health. During the pandemic, Smart introduced “skull sessions,” where players could talk to coaches about anything that was bothering them. They were meant to help the players with mental toughness, but to also keep the players in a good mental state, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
UGA quarterback JT Daniels has been vocal about his own mental health journey, especially during rehab for an ACL injury. He transferred to UGA from the University of South Carolina but wasn’t starting for the Bulldogs until his knee healed, a struggle that he had to work through.
“A lot of the help has come from being in a situation where I’m surrounded by great teammates. I have great coaching, great support, I’m in an area that I really do love,” Daniels said.
Gunter and Armstead believe that athletes will be able to talk more about their mental health in the future.
“I think the conversation is going to continue changing,” Gunter said. “I applaud all of the athletes at any level who have lended their voices to the conversation because they are helping to drive the change that is needed.”
