An Atlanta Braves outfielder responded to the biggest scandal in Major League Baseball since the steroid era, and I give Nick Markakis two thumbs up for his boldness and willingness to state the truth.
In response to the Houston Astros scandal that has overshadowed the start of spring training, become the hot sports topic of debate the past few weeks and tarnished the team's World Series victory in 2017, Markakis said, “every single guy over there needs a beating.”
This coming from a player who doesn't say much at all, has joined the chorus of opposing player opinions who seem to believe commissioner Rob Manfred did not do enough when he issued punishments for the sports' worst scandal in 20 years.
We need players like Markakis to step up and say what needs to be done since it appears Major League Baseball is sidestepping that responsibility. Maybe it's due to Manfred giving immunity to all players who cooperated in the investigation but the league has refused to punish the main culprits in this ugly scandal.
Yes, manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for a year and subsequently fired but the punishments shouldn't stop there. Manfred is so misguided that he issued an edict that all Astros should be protected from getting beaned at the plate. The team that cheated its way to a world championship and ultimately got caught, will not face individual punishments and not even face retaliation from opposing pitchers.
I'm not saying the Astros deserved head shots or anything that might end a career or harm someone's health, but a simple pitch to the backside would send a message. Who knows, maybe there will still be pitchers out there who go rogue and not heed their commissioner's command.
It appears that's the mindset Markakis shares, and hopefully other teams feel the same way. Someone should send a memo to the commissioner's office. Apparently he forgot that part of his job is to govern the sport and issue punishments that fit the crime. If he couldn't punish the culprits himself, he should allow for teams to retaliate in their own way.
That's how baseball governed itself for decades. But just as soon as the sport embarks on its 2020 season, it seems that the rules have changed. It's too bad since the Astros are the ones that broke the rules to begin with.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.