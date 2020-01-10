VALDOSTA—Standing before a max capacity crowd that spilled into the hallways of the Lowndes Board of Education office, Jamey DuBose spoke to parents, community members, coaches and other supporters of Lowndes football.
He spoke for about 50 minutes on his past (experiences that date back to his collegiate playing days at Troy), present (the transitioning period from Alabama to Georgia), and future (as the newly named head coach of the Vikings) but also reassured a community that just lost a legend in 18 year coach Randy McPherson.
If gaining support and easing worries simultaneously was his goal, he exceeded expectations.
It was evident by the last comment made after the coach fielded questions from the crowd.
"We're with you coach," an attendee said as the room began to applaud.
DuBose has been the subject of many appearances, interviews, meetings and conversations over the past few days.
The announcement of DuBose as new head coach at Lowndes sent shockwaves throughout the region.
Why would a coach that just completed a runner-up finish in the highest classification in the state of Alabama move roughly three hours away to a school that had the same finish in the state of Georgia?
Well, he made his reasoning simple in his press conference.
To win.
He knows about the community.
He knows about the culture.
He knows the tradition.
And he wants to add to it.
If his first week is any indicator, the Lowndes community is backing him.
