Long overdue men's basketball revival: Will this be the year?

The University of Georgia's Men's basketball program is at an all-time low after a crippling past season. The Bulldogs finished 6-16 with the least number of program wins since 1970. Georgia ranked dead last in the SEC, possessing the worst record in conference history.
With the new school year just around the corner, it won't be long before basketball season is upon us. There has been some major remodeling to the coaching staff and roster over the last couple of months, posing the question, "Will this finally be the year UGA basketball is back?"
In March, the program made a massive statement by hiring Mike White, a fellow SEC head coach at one of Georgia's most hated rivals, the University of Florida. The period between the firing of former head coach Tom Crean and the hiring of White was a mere 72 hours.
White had an impressive run with Florida, making him a desirable choice for Georgia. He completed his time in Gainesville with a record of 142-88, the third-most wins in Florida history.
Can White bring this same energy to the Bulldogs?
"This is now the best basketball league in college basketball. We have the potential to get it done. We are going to get it done, and then hopefully, in a few years, I'm being asked questions about maintaining it," said Mike White at the head coach's introductory press conference.
I reached out to UGA Men's basketball superfan Jesse "Sweater Man" Kenney for his input for the upcoming season. Kenney is unarguably one of Georgia basketball's most devout fans of all time and is known for wearing the same iconic red and black sweater to every men's basketball game. Rain or shine, in state or out, Sweater Man has only missed five basketball games since 1985.
"I am ecstatic," stated Kenney in our interview. "He is a brilliant hire who can coach and recruit. He especially makes it a priority to recruit around the Atlanta area. I hate Auburn because they come in and steal our players. White is getting those players back."
Sweater Man could not contain his excitement for the upcoming season. He believes we have a great group of quality players and a head coach who knows what he is doing and genuinely cares about the program's future.
"I need fans to show up and get excited. Stegman is a beautiful arena that is noisy and loud. If you win, they will come. That's the challenge."
In addition, students across campus are also excited about White and the future of the basketball program:
"I was disappointed with the results they've put up the past few seasons, but I'm excited for the new coach. I think we've always had good talent, so hopefully, he can put it all together," Michael Minozzi.
"I don't think their past record is representative of their true potential. They have a strong, highly skilled team, and with the new addition of coach Mike White and all of the young stars coming in, I truly believe they'll have a great season this next year," said Chase Seufert, a fourth-year business management major.
"I feel like we will easily surpass our record this year with the new coach and recruits," said Cole Wright, a third-year management information systems major.
Since White joined Georgia, they have added numerous recruits from the transfer portal. Georgia is ranked No. 5 in Transfer SEC Basketball Team Rankings, with six 3-star recruits lined up as of July 19.
Time will only tell what the future holds for the Georgia Bulldogs. Mike White and his team have a little under four months before the first NCAA game kicks off. As always, Georgia has a stacked schedule, including Notre Dame during the Holiday Hoopsgiving on Sunday, Dec.18.
Printed with permission from the Red & Black independent student media organization based in Athens, Georgia; redandblack.com/sports
