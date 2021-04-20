Georgia's Wheeler declares for NBA draft, enters transfer portal

Georgia men’s basketball point guard Sahvir Wheeler announced on Tuesday that he will be entering the 2021 NBA Draft while still maintaining his collegiate eligibility. The sophomore also entered his name into the transfer portal to explore other options.
Wheeler was Georgia’s undisputed leader and main ball handler. He averaged 7.3 assists per game in the 2020-21 season, which led the SEC and was good for fifth in the country. He was the Bulldogs’ leading scorer at 14 points per game.
Now he joins Tye Fagan, Toumani Camara, Christian Brown and Mikal Starks as another member of the 2020-21 roster to enter the transfer portal. Fagan, a junior, announced his transfer to Ole Miss on April 9, while Camara transferred to Dayton and Brown is going to Tennessee State.
Additionally, Georgia has added four players from the transfer portal so far to offset all its offseason departures. Virginia scoring wing Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Florida Atlantic forward Jailyn Ingram, Illinois Chicago forward Braylin Bridges and Southern California sharpshooter Noah Baumann have all joined the Bulldogs from the transfer portal.
Printed with permission from The Red & Black independent student media organization based in Athens, Ga.; redandblack.com/sports
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.