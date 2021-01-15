Georgia women come from behind to defeat No. 23 Tennessee

The Georgia women’s basketball team fought back from a 15-point halftime deficit to defeat No. 23 Tennessee, 67-66, Thursday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.
The win gives Georgia its first victory in Knoxville, Tennessee, since 1996, and also ends the Volunteers’ 15-game winning streak against the Bulldogs. Georgia’s record now improves to 11-1 overall and 3-1 in the SEC this season while remaining undefeated on the road (5-0).
“First of all, Tennessee is an outstanding team and we knew it was going to be tough to come in here and win,” said head coach Joni Taylor.
Seniors Que Morrison and Gabby Connally both led Georgia in scoring with 17 points each, followed by redshirt junior Mikayla Coombs with 11 points.
During the first half of the game, the Bulldogs were unable to click offensively against the Volunteers’ lengthy wingspan.
Georgia struggled at the start as Tennessee took an early 13-7 lead thanks to the Volunteers making six of their first nine shots from the field.
With 2:58 left in the second quarter, Georgia cut its deficit to 15-13, but Tennessee pulled away and closed out the quarter with a buzzer-beater 3-pointer from Jordan Horston.
Going into the locker room at halftime, the Volunteers extended their lead to 40-25 going 51.5% from the field compared to the Lady Bulldogs 34.5%.
“In the second half, we went with who we thought was going to give us the most energy,” Taylor said. “When we play as many players as we play, it sometimes takes time to figure out.”
Georgia’s offense finally began to gel during the third quarter after going on a 19-2 run to take its first lead of the night. Morrison was the spark that brought energy back into the Bulldogs after nailing back-to-back 3-pointers, finishing the quarter with a total of 13 points.
Georgia turned up its offensive and defensive intensity to close out the third quarter with a six-point lead, keeping Tennessee on its heels heading into the fourth.
In the final quarter, the Bulldogs battled down to the final seconds of regulation in a dramatic finish to hold on to the 67-66 win.
Both teams scored 20 points from the paint. However, Georgia was more successful in points from second chance (5) and fast breaks (18), unlike Tennessee who was unable to make baskets in either manner.
“I think tonight was big for our team because it shows them we can play with the best. It also showed us why it is so important to get off to a good start and the importance of coming out strong from the tip,” Taylor said.
The Bulldogs return to Stegeman Coliseum Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. EST to take on Ole Miss.
