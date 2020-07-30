Georgia-Virginia kickoff game canceled following ACC scheduling announcement

Georgia will not compete in its scheduled Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game against Virginia on Sept. 7, Peach Bowl Inc. President and CEO Gary Stokan confirmed Wednesday night.
While the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday that its member schools will begin their football seasons with games over Sept. 7-12, conference guidelines do not allow for teams to travel outside their home states to play in one allowed non-conference matchup.
Georgia's season opener was supposed to take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
The good news for Georgia fans — the Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate series against Georgia Tech could still see its 115th iteration this fall depending on the SEC's scheduling decision expected by the end of the month.
“The Board’s decision presents a path, if public health guidance allows, to move forward with competition," ACC commissioner John Swofford said in the statement. "Our institutions are committed to taking the necessary measures to facilitate the return in a safe and responsible manner. We recognize that we may need to be nimble and make adjustments in the future. We will be as prepared as possible should that need arise.”
In addition to the ACC's slight tweak to the Big Ten's July 9 decision to go strictly conference-only, the ACC's will also consolidate the conference into one division rather than its Atlantic and Coastal regions, according to its statement on Wednesday.
The statement outlines an 11-game schedule, including the one in-state, non-conference game, culminating in the ACC championship either on Dec. 12 or 19. Notre Dame will develop a 10-game, conference-only schedule and will also be eligible to compete for the ACC title, according to the announcement.
For now, the Georgia-Georgia Tech matchup is set for Nov. 28, and Georgia has eight SEC competitions on its schedule. However, the Bulldogs' current schedule and the number of conference games are subject to change once the SEC decides on a fall format and the ACC releases its finalized schedules.
Printed with permission from The Red & Black independent student media organization based in Athens, Georgia; redandblack.com/sports
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.