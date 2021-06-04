Georgia softball falls to Oklahoma State in first round of Women's College World Series

Georgia softball faced a difficult loss after falling to No. 5 Oklahoma State 3-2 in the 2021 Women’s College World Series.
Both teams showed out with impressive pitching on Thursday, justifying why the game ended in such a low score. For Georgia, graduate student Mary Wilson Avant was the highlight as she only gave up five hits with five strikeouts on the day. She played the entirety of the game.
“Mary was outstanding all day,” said Georgia head coach Lu Harris-Champer. “The way Mary pitched and the way our defense played, we absolutely had an opportunity to get the job done in that game.”
Despite Avant’s efforts, Oklahoma State was able to respond with solid pitching as well. Graduate student Carrie Eberle pitched the entirety of the game, only allowing seven hits and getting two strikeouts on the day. This pitching combined with periodic moments of scoring offense gave Oklahoma State the necessary edge in this game.
After a scoreless start to the game, Oklahoma State had a spark of momentum after junior Chyenne Factor hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning. This pushed the score to 2-0.
Georgia responded in the top of the sixth after sophomore Sara Mosely singled to right field, allowing Sydney Kuma to score from a throwing error, pushing the score to 2-1. However, Oklahoma State quickly responded in the bottom of the sixth by bringing in a run to make the score 3-1 heading into the seventh inning.
The Bulldogs attempted to make a comeback in the seventh. They managed to bring in a run after senior Ellie Armistead hit an RBI, but this is all they could manage to do. Oklahoma State eventually secured its necessary three outs to secure the game in a 3-2 win.
This loss drops Georgia’s record to 34-22 overall. The Bulldogs will look to rebound in their next game against No. 1 Oklahoma on Saturday at noon.
Printed with permission from the Red & Black independent student media organization based in Athens, Ga.; redandblack.com/sports
