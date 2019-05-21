Georgia softball ends season with loss to Minnesota

The Georgia softball team ended its 2019 season Monday as it fell to No. 7 Minnesota in the NCAA Minneapolis Regional Final, 8-1.
Georgia finished the season with a 42-19 overall record.
Offensively, Jordan Doggett was responsible for two of Georgia’s five hits. The other three were evenly distributed between Alysen Febrey, Mahlena O’Neal and Jessica Morgan.
Senior Kylie Bass (12-5) pitched 2 1/3 innings in her final start for Georgia. Alley Cutting pitched the next 3 2/3 innings and struck out five Gophers. Madison McPherson pitched the final inning for the Bulldogs.
Minnesota’s (44-12) Natalie DenHartog hit a three-run home run in the top of the first to establish the lead early, 3-0.
In the top of the third, Minnesota added three more runs. With one out and the bases loaded, Allie Arneson dropped a single into left field to push the lead to 4-0. Cutting replaced Bass and surrendered a two-run single through the right side, making the lead 6-0. With the bases loaded and two outs, the final out came on a pickoff between second and third but the runner on third scored prior to the putout, and the lead was extended to 7-0 after two and a half innings.
In the fifth inning, a wild pitch put Tyler Armistead in scoring position with two outs. Morgan lined a base hit over the centerfielder which rolled to the wall. Armistead scored and put Georgia on the board, 7-1.
A two-out RBI single in the top of the sixth for Minnesota established what would be the final score of the day, 8-1.
Minnesota will host No. 10 LSU in the Super Regional round next weekend in Minneapolis.
Georgia will look ahead to the 2020 season beginning in February. Georgia will carry eight seniors on next season’s roster.
