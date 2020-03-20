Georgia's Anthony Edwards declares for 2020 NBA draft

Freshman shooting guard Anthony Edwards — who led Georgia men’s basketball in points per game, steals and minutes played — declared for the 2020 NBA draft on Friday via Twitter.
Edwards is anticipated to be a top-three pick in this year’s NBA draft, with potential to be the No. 1 overall pick. However, when the NBA draft could occur remains unclear because of the national concern surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 18-year-old native of Atlanta led the Bulldogs to a 16-16 overall record averaging 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Edwards earned numerous awards during his one and only season at Georgia, including SEC Freshman of the Year and AP SEC Newcomer of the Year. He was named SEC Freshman of the Week four times throughout the regular season.
“We’re going to miss [Edwards] as a person, going to miss that personality, going to miss how loud and fun and competitive he is,” Georgia head coach Tom Crean said. “He’s always going to be a part of Georgia. He knows that.”
Despite struggling to shoot 40.2% from the field and 29.4% from the 3-point line, Edwards is regarded by many NBA scouting experts as the most natural scorer in this year’s draft class.
Edwards put up more than 30 points in three separate games this season, scoring 37 points against Michigan State, 32 points against Florida and 36 points against South Carolina.
Edwards’ final game for the Bulldogs came in the 81-63 first-round victory against Ole Miss in the SEC tournament. He finished with six points on 2-for-13 from the field, two rebounds and four assists.
Printed with permission from The Red & Black independent student media organization based in Athens, Georgia; redandblack.com/sports
