Georgia quarterback battle brings intrigue, uncertainty

It's been a while since the Georgia Bulldogs entered preseason workouts such intrigue and uncertainty surrounding the starting quarterback position. Not that those vying for the position don't have talent to lead a top-5 Bulldogs team to an SEC title.
But they all have serious question marks that could keep them from seeing the field at Arkansas on Sept. 26.
Jamie Newman, a transfer from Wake Forest, provides the dual-threat capability the Bulldogs have not had since D.J. Shockley was the signal-caller under Mark Richt. He's also a two-year starter entering his senior season. He has experience. But he's been limited this summer with a mid-foot sprain.
The quarterback that could have the most upside is J.T. Daniels, a transfer from USC. But he had surgery to repair a torn ACL after being injured in the first half of the 2019 season opener against Fresno State. His recovery will be watched closely over the next month.
Early enrollee Carson Beck, a four-star recruit from Jacksonville, Florida, is also vying for playing time. But he's a freshman. The only way he sees playing time is if both transfers are not healthy, though I still see Stetson Bennett and D'Wan Mathis as viable options as well since they've been in the UGA family more than anybody.
The answer to who will line up behind center against the Razorbacks will be played out during preseason practices over the next few weeks.
The point is, right now, you normally would know who the Georgia starting quarterback was.
It was Jake Fromm the past two seasons, which followed his insertion into the starting lineup in week one of the 2017 season. He captained the Bulldogs to a BCS Championship game appearance and never relinquished the starting job the next two years. His starting status even led to Justin Fields and Jacob Eason transferring out of Athens.
Eason was the established starter before the '17 season, but an unfortunate leg injury ended his quarterback run – with the Bulldogs.
Aaron Murray was a four-year starter from 2010-2013 and nearly quarterbacked the Bulldogs past the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2012 SEC Championship game.
Georgia had quarterbacks under former coach Mark Richt who waited their turn for a chance under center. Hutson Mason was Murray's successor for one year in 2014. Joe Cox was Matthew Stafford's successor for one year in 2009. Joe Tereshinki III played a handful of games from 2005-06 before a knee injury helped lead to the Stafford era.
What is different about this preseason is that fans are eager and ready for the next big star. Hopefully, they find out who that is in August and early September. Lets just hope they remember how reliable a leader Fromm was for the past three years.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
