Georgia men's golf's Davis Thompson ranked No. 1 amateur in the world

Georgia men's golf senior Davis Thompson is the top-ranked male amateur golfer in the world, according to the World Amateur Golf Rankings updated Wednesday.
Thompson took the title from Florida’s Ricky Castillo, who now ranks No. 2. The rest of the rankings remain the same with Arizona State fifth-year senior Chun An Yu at No. 3, followed by John Pak of Florida State at No. 4 and Spain’s Eduard Rousaud Sabate at No. 5.
“It’s really an honor to be recognized as No. 1 in the world,” Thompson said. “I just want to keep working as hard as I can and not worry about it too much. I just want to go play golf and have fun. If I do those things, the rest will take care of itself.”
Thompson took first place at the Jones Cup Invitational at the end of January. Following the win, he made it to the round of 16 at the North and South Amateur Championship and the quarterfinals of the Western Amateur Championship. Thompson also appeared in the U.S. Amateur Championship, falling in the round of 64. In June, the senior briefly led the PGA Tour’s U.S. Open during the opening round before eventually falling out of contention.
During this fall season, Thompson finished in the top 10 at all three of Georgia’s tournaments, averaging 68.67 shots per round. Thompson will compete in St. Simons at the RSM Classic next week, his second professional tournament of the year.
Thompson and the Bulldogs are projected to resume play as a team in February to begin the spring season.
Printed with permission from The Red & Black independent student media organization based in Athens, Georgia; redandblack.com/sports
