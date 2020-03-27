Georgia men's basketball player Rayshaun Hammonds entering NBA draft

Georgia men’s basketball forward Rayshaun Hammonds announced on Friday he would be entering the 2020 NBA draft while still maintaining his eligibility. The decision allows him to hear feedback from NBA teams while still leaving the door open to return for his senior year.
"The most important thing is to help get quality and thorough information from the NBA underclassmen committee to see where Rayshaun stands, of which we’ve already requested through the paperwork," head coach Tom Crean said. "Also, we'll help get it from the individual NBA teams during a time that is so unique and unknown as far as how this entire draft process will work out for everyone."
As of now, Hammonds has until June 15 at 5 p.m. to make his decision to forgo his final year of eligibility and remain in the draft or to return to play out his senior season.
If Hammonds returns, he would be the Bulldogs most experienced player and most likely the No. 1 option in Crean’s offense.
In his last three years with Georgia, Hammonds has been a regular starter and a threat on offense. In his freshman season and only season under former head coach Mark Fox, the Norcross, Georgia, native averaged 6.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game playing alongside the likes of Yante Maten, Derek Ogbeide and Nic Claxton.
In his two seasons under Crean, Hammonds moved into more of a rebounding role for Georgia. He averaged 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game during his sophomore campaign, including a career-high 31 points against Illinois State in the Cayman Islands Classic.
In his junior season, he increased his points and rebounds per game to 12.9 and 7.4. With Georgia having nine freshmen on its roster, Hammonds was looked to for leadership and consistency on the floor.
"The most important things for Rayshaun are to be focused on school through the end of the semester and to stay in very good shape," Crean said.
Printed with permission from The Red & Black independent student media organization based in Athens, Georgia; redandblack.com/sports
