Georgia likely to miss two starters in season opener against Clemson

According to The Athletic, Georgia will likely be without tight end Darnell Washington and defensive back Tykee Smith in the Bulldogs’ season opener against Clemson on Sept. 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina after both players suffered foot injuries in Tuesday’s practice.
"Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith sustained foot injuries during practice this week," said Kirby Smart in a statement released Wednesday afternoon. "They are both undergoing treatment and have an excellent prognosis. Their status is day to day."
Washington finished last season with 166 receiving yards and seven receptions in his first year at Georgia. He had a season-high three catches against Cincinnati in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. He caught for a season-high 61 yards against Missouri.
Smith joins Georgia after spending two seasons at West Virginia with Jahmile Addae, who was named Georgia’s secondary coach ahead of the 2021 season.
While at West Virginia, Smith ended with four interceptions across two seasons, one of which was returned for a touchdown. He finished with 111 tackles at West Virginia including one sack and one forced fumble.
Smith was named to the pre-season watch list for the 2021 Bronko Nagurski Award, given to the nation’s best defender.
Printed with permission from the Red & Black independent student media organization based in Athens, Georgia; redandblack.com/sports
