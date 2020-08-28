Georgia football wide receiver Dominick Blaylock tears ACL, out for season

Sophomore wide receiver Dominick Blaylock suffered a season ending ACL tear in practice Wednesday. According to UGA Athletic Association, Blaylock will have to undergo surgery and will miss the entire 2020 season.
On Aug. 16, head coach Kirby Smart said Blaylock was still recovering from a torn ACL sustained in last season’s SEC championship game against LSU. He had not yet received medical clearance to begin practice, but returned to participate in fall camp sometime in the past 10 days.
Blaylock was a key part of the young receiving corps highlighted by offensive coordinator Todd Monken in an Aug. 25 press conference. Although he recorded the fifth-most receptions among Georgia’s wideouts as a freshman in 2019-20, Blaylock’s five touchdown catches were short only of sophomore George Pickens’ eight.
Printed with permission from The Red & Black independent student media organization based in Athens, Georgia; redandblack.com/sports
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.