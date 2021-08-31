Georgia football staying calm before season opener against Clemson

ATHENS – Over 70,000 people will crowd into Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina to watch Georgia and Clemson commence their 2021 college football seasons. Countless others will watch from afar as both teams look for an impressive win on their resume, ultimately vying for a spot in the 2021 College Football Playoff.
Despite all the attention around the top-five matchup, Georgia is working to stay calm and treat the game just like any other.
“We’re going to prepare just like every game, like it’s the national championship,” said junior linebacker Nakobe Dean. “And every week, no matter who we’re playing, we prepare the same way.”
Junior tight end John Fitzpatrick said the Bulldogs started watching film on Clemson in spurts during the spring and summer, but said spring is mostly about focusing on themselves. While focusing on themselves, Fitzpatrick said he feels this is the most tight-knit group he has been a part of.
Fitzpatrick and the offense are going up against a defense that led the ACC in yards allowed per game, giving up an average of 326.8 yards per game. The defensive line includes Bryan Breese who was named to AP’s 2021 All-America first team.
“We're ready for the challenge,” Fitzpatrick said. “We're excited for the challenge, but at the same time, we have a bunch of studs up front. From left tackle, right tackle and the guys in the middle. They're all studs, and we're excited for that challenge.”
Joining Fitzpatrick on the offense will be junior quarterback JT Daniels who will start after leading the Bulldogs to a 4-0 end of the 2020 season.
Last season, Daniels came to Georgia after playing two seasons at USC, and had to learn the Bulldogs’ playbook and adjust to life in Athens. Now, he has experience with the offense, is settled into life in Athens and is the unquestioned starter going into week one. An established quarterback was not the case for the Bulldogs in 2020.
“It's a pretty big difference in terms of how I feel coming into week one, and I think how the offense is going to feel and look coming into week one,” Daniels said.
While Daniels has grown more comfortable with the offense, the status of multiple receivers remains questionable with less than a week before kickoff.
Wide receiver Arik Gilbert is still not with the team, head coach Kirby Smart confirmed. Gilbert, a transfer from LSU, left the team earlier in the month due to personal issues.
Smart also said tight end Darnell Washington and defensive back Tykee Smith are doing great and is hopeful they will both be healthy soon. Both sustained foot injuries and their status for week one is still not confirmed.
On the defensive side of the ball, Georgia will be tasked with defending Clemson quarterback sophomore D.J. Uiagalelei after the Tigers’ previous starting quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Uiagalelei appeared in nine games last season, with his best appearances coming against Boston College and Notre Dame. Uiagalelei threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns in a comeback 34-28 win against the Eagles. Uiagalelei lost to Notre Dame, but threw for 439 yards and two touchdowns.
“We watch film and I trust our coaches to put us in the right places and basically tell us what we should be able to look for and what we should look for ourselves,” Dean said.
Georgia has not lost a season-opening game since the Bulldogs lost to Clemson 38-35 at Memorial Stadium. These two teams squared off again on Aug. 30, 2014 with Georgia winning 45-21.
Now, with both teams ranked inside the top-five and with national championship aspirations, staying calm may be the deciding factor in Week 1.
“I feel like the key factor, definitely for us, is something we’ve been honing in on is staying composed and having the attention to detail,” Dean said. “I feel like those two things we’re going to focus on to help us.”
Printed with permission from the Red & Black independent student media organization based in Athens, Georgia; redandblack.com/sports
