Georgia defensive back Divaad Wilson to enter transfer portal

Georgia redshirt sophomore defensive back Divaad Wilson announced his decision to enter the college football transfer portal via Twitter on Monday.
Wilson, a Miami native, was the nation’s No. 26 cornerback prospect out of high school in 2018, and the No. 242 overall recruit according to the 247Sports Composite list.
Despite redshirting his freshman year in 2018, he debuted in the 2019 Sugar Bowl against Texas, recording four tackles and one pass breakup.
Wilson made 13 appearances in 2019, including starts against Notre Dame and Kentucky. He finished with 24 tackles and one interception against the Fighting Irish.
Though the fall season remains uncertain, the Georgia secondary will be in good shape with returning junior Eric Stokes and returning seniors Richard LeCounte, D.J. Daniel and Mark Webb.
Georgia’s experienced defense should have little trouble getting into gear once individual and team meetings and walkthroughs begin on July 24.
Printed with permission from The Red & Black independent student media organization based in Athens, Georgia; redandblack.com/sports
