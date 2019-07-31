Former Georgia basketball player waived by Miami Heat

Former Georgia basketball standout Yante Maten was waived by the Miami Heat on Monday.
The 2018 SEC Player of the Year went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft, but was signed to a two-way contract with the Miami Heat on July 29 of last year.
Maten appeared in two games with Miami totaling two points, three rebounds and a steal in 13 minutes of action while shooting 1-for-4 from the field. Additionally, he appeared in 30 games with the Sioux Falls Skyforce — the Heat’s NBA G League affiliate — and averaged 23.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.17 blocks and 32.7 minutes while shooting 54.3 percent from the field.
Maten’s contract included a $100,000 partial guarantee and was on track to increase to $150,000 if Maten remained under contract through Aug. 1.
Maten will become an unrestricted free agent after clearing waivers today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.