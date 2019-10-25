Eyeing history: No. 1 Blazers drawing near longstanding conference record

VALDOSTA –– After an explosive homecoming win that saw the Blazers outscore Florida Tech 41-14 through the final three quarters, Valdosta State football (7-0, 5-0 Gulf South Conference) is hitting the road for a conference matchup with North Greenville (3-4, 2-3 GSC) this weekend.
The Crusaders are coming off a 7-0 win over Shorter last week and looking to draw even in their record.
The two teams met for the first time last season as the Blazers defeated North Greenville 44-21.
That was the ninth consecutive win by the Blazers, who haven’t dropped a game in 715 days.
This weekend, they’re going for win No. 23, which would tie a conference record that’s 25 years old.
Through coaching changes, player departures and wins that were large and small, the Blazers have churned through.
It’s second nature almost.
“I think now it’s to the point where it’s trust,” VSU head coach Gary Goff said about the chemistry of the team at his media availability on Wednesday. “I didn’t know these guys very well until the season started when we started getting into some competition and they didn’t know how I was going to act to be honest. I think now the chemistry is there, the trust is there. I trust them to go out and execute and work hard and they trust that we’re putting them in the best situation we possibly can.”
The chemistry of the Blazers has been on full display, lately.
Each week they are challenged in a different way.
Injuries, turnovers, acute game planning, dynamic athletes and more have kept the team off-balance in every contest.
But each week the top-ranked Blazers find a way to overcome.
They find a way to rise.
“I think you’re seeing that—I’ve been very pleased with how they’ve responded in some games,” Goff said. “And we have some games that have been close right there going into the fourth quarter. There’s been no panic, there’s just been a ‘hey coach this is what we’re seeing and let’s get out there and attack.’”
And attack they have.
The Blazers are averaging a conference-best 43.6 points and 543 yards of total offense per game, and they’re second in points allowed and total offense, defensively.
Some might say that the biggest obstacle to the Blazers are themselves and they might be correct.
“This football team has obviously gotten a lot of recognition over the last two years,” Goff said. “They’ve done as good as you possibly could. So I think you’ve always got to work on not getting complacent. Not just expecting those wins to fall in your lap because that’s not how college football works. That’s a challenge for us every single day, obviously. But the team has done very good in that area and they’ve responded every day.”
The Blazers will face the Crusaders in Tigersville at 4 p.m. for North Greenville’s homecoming and as they celebrate 25 years of their football program.
