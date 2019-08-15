D'Andre Swift absent from Georgia practice

Georgia football opened up practice to the media for 12 minutes on Tuesday. Here are some observations from the Red & Black.
Offense
Junior running back D’Andre Swift was not present during the media viewing period Tuesday. Swift leads Georgia’s returning tailbacks, having recorded 1,049 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns last season. The reason for Swift’s absence is currently unknown.
Redshirt freshman running back Zamir White took handoffs at the beginning of the viewing period. White looked steady as he enters his first season of play after an ACL injury sidelined him for all of last season.
Jake Fromm connected with multiple wide receivers, with junior Demetris Robertson and graduate transfer Lawrence Cager making impressive catches on long passes. Redshirt freshman Kearis Jackson caught short passes during the viewing period.
The tight ends worked on blocking and posture, with senior Charlie Woerner leading the group.
Defense
Defensive end David Marshall was back at practice after being escorted off the field by a trainer Monday. The senior missed the last eight games of 2018 with a foot injury but appeared to be in good form Tuesday, leading drills alongside senior defensive lineman Tyler Clark.
Junior Monty Rice and senior Tae Crowder led the inside linebackers in drills Tuesday, while junior Nate McBride, who didn’t play in Saturday’s scrimmage due to an injury, is still absent. Former Georgia linebacker Jarvis Jones and defensive coordinator Dan Lanning worked closely with linebackers on footwork and technique during the viewing period.
It was a scorcher Tuesday afternoon as temperatures soared to 95 degrees at the start of the media viewing period. The Bulldogs are currently holding practice with full pads amid a heat advisory in Athens.
