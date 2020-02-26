Crean's Comments: Edwards handles the spotlight, previewing South Carolina and other notes

Georgia men’s basketball’s head coach Tom Crean spoke to the media on Feb. 25 prior to the Bulldogs’ trip to Columbia, South Carolina, for a matchup with the 16-11 South Carolina Gamecocks. Here are some takeaways from the Red & Black:
All eyes on Edwards
This season, Anthony Edwards’ name is mentioned nearly every time Georgia’s is. Edwards is among the nation’s top freshmen in scoring and sits atop many NBA draft boards. The pressure and publicity coming with his success is enough to make almost anyone crack.
With social media and wealth of information it brings, Edwards is coming up in an era which Crean sees as completely different than earlier in his coaching career.
“I’ll tell you what, this is way different than what it used to be,” Crean said. “I don’t really even know what is said. I’m serious… I’m trying to coach him every day just like every one of those other guys”
Edwards holds averages of 18.9 points and 5.3 rebounds on the season and is a multiple time SEC Freshman of the Week award winner. A player of his status has seen media prominence unlike any of his teammates.
Crean is making sure his star freshman is still in the right frame of mind while focusing on development in the short time Edwards is with the program.
“I don’t look at it like what he’s not doing,” Crean said. “I look at what he’s learning, what he’s got to do better, what he can do and how good he could be as we go down the line and right now the biggest thing is we’re making sure we’re controlling everything we can control every day.”
‘That’s just basketball’
Through all the rotations and positional switches the Bulldogs have seen this year, Crean has been probed on many of his lineup choices. Instead of having players listed with their individual positions, Crean made it his motive to change all of them to just “B” for basketball players.
Crean wants to simplify the game to his team full of underclassmen. Basketball is a game of runs and players need to feel the flow of the game in order to be successful. Crean’s players have all fallen victim to overthinking, but he is pushing them to play within themselves.
“Look at Jordan Harris against Auburn,” Crean said. “He did not have a great offensive game, but man he had a fantastic defensive game and all of a sudden, he gets a big three at the end of the game. Just amazing how that works. That adage is a lot older than all of us combined, that’s just basketball.”
Previewing South
Carolina
Georgia played one of its worst games this season last time out against South Carolina on Feb. 12. In that game, the Bulldogs tied their season low point total in a game with 59. Georgia scored only 20 points in the first half.
Crean did not think anyone played well when these two teams first faced off and is looking for more energy and determination from each of his athletes
“We have to go in there, home, road, doesn’t make a difference, you have to go in there and know that you have to have some toughness,” Crean said. “You’re going to have to match their energy. We’re going to have to be ready for the physicality.”
Following Georgia’s dismantling at the hands of South Carolina, the Bulldogs have won two of their last three games with one of those wins coming against No. 13 ranked Auburn. South Carolina, on the other hand, has lost two straight going into Wednesday’s rematch.
Georgia is recapturing its momentum.
“We should feel good about getting better, but we should be even hungrier about what we have a chance to go do,” Crean said.
