I was in front of the television the night the Atlanta Falcons blew a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.
I was in my chair to witness the Georgia Bulldogs blow a 13-0 halftime lead in the National Championship game to Alabama.
Even as a little kid, I remember Charlie Leibrandt surrendering a home run to Kirby Puckett in the 11th inning of Game 6 of the 1991 World Series that propelled the Minnesota Twins past the Atlanta Braves 4-3 and force a Game 7, to which the Twins won in extra innings again.
Being a sports fan in Georgia is not for the faint of heart. So yes, we shouldn't be surprised at Wednesday night's season-ending 13-1 loss the Braves suffered at the hands of the St. Louis Cardinals. But yet, I'm dumbfounded as to how one pitcher, Mike Foltynewicz, can look so dominant in Game 2, yet be so unable to record an out in the decisive game 5. The Braves didn't help him on defense. And after Folty was relieved, before fans could really get in their seats good in the first inning, Max Fried wasn't much better.
Combined, the two surrendered 10 runs. Before the Braves came to bat, they trailed 10-0. Before fans could get to their seats with their drinks and popcorn, the Cardinals had already scored a touchdown, kicked an extra point and booted a field goal for good measure.
It was a terrible blow to an otherwise successful season. Yes, the Braves needed to win a postseason series this year. It would have shown progress, not regression which is what a 13-1 defeat in the biggest game of the year indicates. The loss also takes away from what could have gone down as one of the best postseason series in Braves history. Think about all that transpired:
Game 1: The Cardinals won 7-6 but not without a two-run bomb from Acuna Jr. and a solo shot from Freddie Freeman that gave St. Louis a scare in the bottom of the ninth. This was also the lack-of-hustle game from Acuna that may have cost the Braves a run earlier in the contest.
Game 2: Foltynewicz out-dueled Jack Flaherty on the mound as the Braves prevailed 3-0. Folty pitched seven shutout innings in his best game of the year.
Game 3: The Braves completed an incredible comeback in the bottom of the ninth, scoring three runs, and Atlanta pulls off a stunning 3-1 victory. It spoiled a scintillating start from Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright who surrendered just four hits in 7 2/3 innings.
Game 4: As great as the ninth inning was for the Braves in game three, game four's comeback belonged to the Cardinals and catcher Yadier Molina. He swatted a looping single just over Freeman's glove in right field to score the tying run in the eighth inning and later delivered the game-winning RBI in the 10th on a sacrifice fly.
So we're left to ponder what might have been, again. We're left to utter that familiar phrase, 'Wait til next year.' These are things that have become all too familiar for Braves Country. When will it be different? When will the Braves finally break through? I don't have the answer.
All I can say is, 'Wait til next year.'
