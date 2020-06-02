Former Georgia offensive guard and 12-season Auburn head coach Pat Dye passed on Monday. He was 80.
“It’s sad to learn of Coach Dye’s passing,” former Georgia head coach and athletic director Vince Dooley said. “Our condolences to his family, his close associates, and friends. We competed hard as coaches but remained good friends and after football shared our love of plants, especially Japanese Maples. He will be missed by us all.”
A native of Blythe, Georgia, Dye distinguished himself in high school as an offensive guard at Richmond Academy before following in his two elder brothers’ footsteps to matriculate to the University of Georgia and join the football team under head coach Wally Butts.
“He was the ultimate teammate, and I loved the guy,” former Georgia quarterback and Dye’s teammate Fran Tarkenton said. “He had so many assets as a player: quick, creative, as great of a competitor as I ever played with. He was instinctive as all great players are. He just simply would not be denied. I’ve lost one of the best friends I have ever had.”
Dye competed for the Bulldogs from 1957-60, where he protected Tarkenton for three seasons on the offensive line. In his four years, Dye received an All-America nomination by the Football Writers Association of American in 1958, and a second-team nomination by the American Football Coaches Association in 1959.
He went on to coach around the country, from assisting Bear Bryant for eight years at Alabama to assuming the top spots at East Carolina and Wyoming. Dye took over as head coach and athletic director at Auburn in 1981.
In 11 years at the helm for the Tigers, Dye’s winning percentage of .711 was the highest of any Auburn coach in the previous five decades. His teams won the SEC Championship four times, including three consecutive SEC titles from 1987-89. Under Dye, the Tigers went 6-2-1 in 9 bowl game appearances.
Dooley remembered Dye as a hearty opponent in the SEC and a “fundamental coach” who used his football experience to connect with players.
Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry was split 5-3 in Auburn’s favor across the eight seasons Dye and Dooley’s head coaching careers intersected. He retired from football in 1992.
Current Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn shared his sympathy via Twitter Monday evening.
Dye received numerous post-career honors, including induction into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005 and the University of Georgia Circle of Honor in 2013.
Georgia football continues to compete amid his legacy on Pat Dye Field at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Printed with permission from The Red & Black independent student media organization based in Athens, Georgia; redandblack.com/sports
