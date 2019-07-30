Chad Lindberg commits to Georgia

Chad Lindberg, a four-star offensive lineman from League City, Texas, committed to Georgia on Sunday.
Lindberg is part of a 2020 recruiting class that is ranked fifth in the nation and third in the SEC, according to 247Sports.
The 6-foot-6, 275 pound tackle joins other offensive lineman like Broderick Jones, Tate Ratledge and Joshua Braun in the 2020 class.
Lindberg’s main recruiter from Georgia was offensive line coach Sam Pittman, who has brought an abundance of talented players during his four year tenure.
