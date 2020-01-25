VALDOSTA—Anyone that has had a conversation with recently-retired Lowndes coach Randy McPherson knows that he does not like to be the center of attention.
It was made apparent by the way he handled his retirement from coaching, restraining from announcing his decision prior to the season to keep the focus away from himself and on his players.
But with the impact that McPherson has had on the Lowndes community for the last 18 years, he was due for some celebration.
The winningest head coach in Lowndes’ football history was honored by his former football coach and other special guest, including former Lowndes player and current Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II at the LHS football banquet on Thursday.
Moore recounted memories that he shared with McPherson as well as moments of struggle that helped him succeed in the long run.
He spoke of passion, preparation and perseverance and stressed the importance of all three to the football players that sat in the crowd, not only on the football field but in life.
For some players, Moore’s story is written in inspiration and something that they can draw parallels with.
“For me, it just tells me that my dreams can come true,” senior Shawn Martin said after the banquet. “I have a dream of being an NFL player and seeing Kenny, who’s roughly my height and same build and coming up the same way he did, if he did it I can do it. I can take it even a step further and try to be better. Learn from what he did and take the next step.”
At the end of his speech, Moore presented McPherson with a game-worn Colt’s jersey. He said that he wanted the coach to have a personal one aside from the one that he gave the team last summer.
As Moore stood with supporters and took pictures after the banquet, he couldn’t help but hope to have inspired the players.
“It’s great coming back to town and encouraging these players to be better,” Moore said about speaking at his former high school. “I just had to shed some light on them and let them know that they’re weren’t alone in any situation that they’re going through. Good luck to the players going forward. The seniors that are moving forward to college, good luck to them.”
After Moore, Superintendent Wes Taylor gave remarks on McPherson and then the players were rewarded with letterman jackets, stickers, patches and other gifts.
McPherson took a second to honor the senior class by calling them to the front and echoed his same thoughts from after the state championship game.
“This is the best senior class I’ve ever had,” McPherson said as he read off the accolades for the 38 players that stood with him.
The senior class of players at Lowndes had a record of 45-9 and beat Valdosta five times in four years as Vikings.
Couple that with state runner-up, semifinal and quarterfinal finishes over the past three seasons and they exit as some of the most successful players to ever grace Lowndes.
“It feels amazing,” senior Gary Osby said of his final banquet as a Viking. “A little sad knowing that I’m not going to get to see these guys and be around these guys as much but just the feeling of being around these guys one last time is amazing to me.”
At the end of the banquet McPherson shook hands with people that he’s impacted over the years.
Donning a custom-made tie with miniature Lowndes logos printed on it and a Crimson blazer, it was clear that they’ve impacted him just as much in return.
“Lowndes is a team—it’s a family,” McPherson said about the community. “We stick together and support each other. It’s always been that way. It has been an honor to have been the coach here for so long. I appreciate everybody … over the last 18 years I always wanted to do it right. Play by the rules and try to get my kids to the next level. Whatever that level might be. That’s all I’ve tried to do.”
With the conclusion of the banquet, the door is officially closed on the 2019 football season.
But the 2020 season is drawing nearer and first-year head coach Jamey DuBose announced the dates of spring camp and the spring game at the banquet.
The first day of spring camp will be on April 30 and the spring game will be on May 15 against Warner Robins at Martin Stadium.
With Lowndes returning a good portion of starters and the runner-up finish from a year ago, they’ll likely be heavily favorited to return to the state championship.
That’s a credit to the job that McPherson and the rest of the coaching staff did according to DuBose.
“When you get to come to a program like Lowndes it’s special but then to follow a legend like that,” DuBose said of McPherson. “The biggest thing that I can say that I’m thankful of as a coach coming in is the guys know how to work. The work ethic is there. The discipline is there. Grades are great. Attitude is wonderful. All that goes back to coach McPherson and the program that he ran and the coaches that are inside the program that he helped develop and mentor over the years.”
It is expected that Lowndes will be hosting a National Signing Day for the senior players that are taking the next step to a collegiate football program on Feb. 5.
