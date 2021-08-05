Bulldogs in the NFL: Updates on Rodrigo Blankenship, David Andrews and Ben Jones

The National Football League began training camps this past week. As the season draws closer, The Red & Black takes a look at a few former bulldogs and where they stand heading into the 2021-2022 season.
Rodrigo Blankenship
Despite not being drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, Rodrigo Blankenship signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent. While there wasn’t much hope for Blankenship to have a massive impact on the Colts in his rookie season, he was one of the best kickers in the NFL.
He ranked fourth in the NFL in field goals attempted in 2020 with 37 and ranked fifth in the NFL in field goals made with 32, according to NFL. He was also the Colts' leading scorer throughout the entire 2020 NFL season.
While Blankenship is currently only making the NFL base salary, he should expect to earn a significantly larger contract extension after his rookie contract ends.
David Andrews
The New England Patriots enter the year with one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, according to PFF. Former Bulldog David Andrews plays a significant role for this offensive line as the starting center.
Despite missing four games in the 2020 season due to an injury to his right hand, Andrews has been one of the most dominant centers in the NFL since signing with the Patriots in 2015 as an undrafted free agent. According to PFF, Andrews graded out as the 12th best center in the NFL since 2018, with a grade of 74.4.
After the 2020 NFL season, Andrews chose to resign with the Patriots for a very team-friendly deal. While he could have made more money from another team, he made it very clear in the offseason he wanted he and his family’s future to stay in Massachusetts.
“We knew we wanted to be back here if it all made sense," Andrews said. "I kind of made that clear throughout the whole process — this is home, like I have said. This is a special place to me.”
Ben Jones
Former fourth-round pick Ben Jones enters his tenth NFL season as the fifth highest-rated center in the NFL, according to PFF. While the Titans didn’t have one of the most prolific pass-blocking offensive lines last season, Jones played a significant role as a pass blocker in 2020. Among all centers, Jones led the NFL in pass-blocking snaps without allowing a sack with 1,042 snaps.
Entering the 2021 NFL season, Jones is in the final year of his contract. Despite being 32 years old, health has never been an issue for him. Throughout his entire career, he has only missed one game and has remained one of the most dominant centers in the NFL. It would be no surprise to see the Titans give Jones a contract extension after this season.
Printed with permission from the Red & Black independent student media organization based in Athens, Georgia; redandblack.com/sports
