Following Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, here are some of the top performances by former Bulldogs around the league.
Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears
Smith had one of the best individual performances of Week 3, posting 16 tackles including two for loss and an interception that helped set up a field goal that lifted Chicago to a 23-20 victory over Houston.
Smith spoke after the game about what he saw on his key interception.
"It was big time," Smith said. "It was really D-linemen rushing. Then I think somebody got a hand on the ball. I think it was tipped if I'm not mistaken. Then I just said, 'Oh!' I couldn't believe it fell right to me. They say, 'catch the ones that come to you,' and I did it, and the rest is history."
The offseason featured a contract dispute between Smith and the Bears. Smith is in the final year of his contract and was hoping to sign a new deal before the season began. As a result, Smith is now playing the season out to prove he deserves that contract, either from the Bears or one of the 31 other teams in the league.
The Bears sit at 2-1 and will be on the road against the 2-1 Giants on Sunday.
Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
Chubb’s strong start to the season continued in Cleveland’s 29-17 victory over Pittsburgh on Thursday night.
Chubb rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, once again carrying the load for the Browns on offense. He currently leads the league in rushing with 341 yards and is tied for the lead in rushing touchdowns with four.
“We felt like Nick would have another good day today,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “He felt confident in a lot of the run schemes. He gives you an honest day’s work. He ran hard. I think he gets stronger as the game wears on.”
The Browns’ will likely continue to feature Chubb heavily in their upcoming Week 4 matchup with the Falcons.
Tyson Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars
Campbell had four tackles including one for loss and tipped a Justin Herbert pass into the air that was intercepted by linebacker Devin Lloyd.
The Jaguars were one of the biggest stories of Week 3, dominating the Chargers 38-10 in Los Angeles.
Campbell is a major part of Jacksonville’s young defense along with Travon Walker, Lloyd, Josh Allen and Foye Oluokon. The season is still young, but the Jaguars look to be one of the most improved teams in the league in 2022 after finishing 1-15 in 2020 and 3-14 in 2021.
