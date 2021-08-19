Bulldogs in the NFL: Former Bulldogs get first taste of pro action

The first week of the NFL preseason is in the books, and that means the 2021 rookie class has had its first taste of professional football action. Seven former Georgia Bulldogs were among the debuts of the weekend. Here’s a look at how each of them performed.
Eric Stokes
A first-round pick for the Green Bay Packers, Stokes played just 13 snaps against the Houston Texans. Stokes made two tackles and only gave up one completion in his short appearance.
This lack of playing time in the first preseason game for Stokes could be a positive sign, as the coaching staff may view him as a valuable player or even a starter already. The Packers had a glaring need at corner when they selected Stokes, and reports indicate the rookie may already be above 2020 starter Kevin King on the depth chart.
Tyson Campbell
Campbell has had an up and down camp for the Jaguars, and that continued into the preseason opener against the Browns. Campbell had good coverage on a fourth down stop against fellow rookie Demetric Felton but was also beaten for a touchdown late in the first half by receiver Davion Davis.
Campbell didn’t get his head around to play the ball on the touchdown, which has been a concern since his time as a Bulldog. Campbell will probably not start for Jacksonville to open the season, but he’ll have a chance to improve in practice and earn opportunities to play.
Richard LeCounte
The safety had a strong performance for Cleveland, posting an interception and a sack in his debut against Jacksonville. LeCounte has done an amazing job coming back from the bicycle accident that cut his senior season at Georgia short. He showed no sign of a lingering injury, and his impressive first appearance as a Brown should help the fifth-round pick earn a roster spot.
Monty Rice
Titans third-round pick Monty Rice posted four tackles against Atlanta. Rice will make the team and have a shot to contribute in his first season in Tennessee. The transition from the college game to the NFL as a linebacker can be jarring for a rookie, so if Rice is going to make an impact in 2021 it probably won’t be until later in the season.
Azeez Ojulari
The Giants edge defender had a difficult matchup with Jets star left tackle Mekhi Becton, a top 10 pick from the 2020 Draft. For the most part Becton got the best of him, holding Ojulari to just one tackle. Ojulari made a nice play on the stop, shedding a Becton block to corral running back Michael Carter. A second-round pick, Ojulari will have a chance to make plays for the Giants this season as a rotational piece on the edge.
Trey Hill
The center only played late in the game for the Cincinnati Bengals, meaning his roster spot isn’t guaranteed, but the sixth-round pick did impress in his time on the field against Tampa Bay. Hill will have to continue to impress throughout the rest of the preseason to earn his place on the Bengals’ final roster.
Tre’ McKitty
McKitty saw a lot of snaps in the Los Angeles Chargers’ matchup against the Rams, but didn’t see a target from either of his quarterbacks. A third-round pick, McKitty projects as the third tight end on the Chargers’ depth chart, but didn’t look like a player ready to make an impact in the regular season.
McKitty’s Charger teammate, rookie safety Mark Webb, has impressed in camp, according to Chargers beat reporters. Webb didn’t play in the first preseason game due to a minor injury, but has been back at practice this week. At this point, Webb appears more likely to make an early impact for the Chargers than his fellow former Bulldog.
