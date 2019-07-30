Bulldogs in the NFL: A.J. Green injured during first practice

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green appeared to land awkwardly on the foot while trying to catch a pass during a 7-on-7 drill and hurt his left ankle or foot near the end of the Bengals’ first practice on Saturday, July 27, and had to be carted off the field.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor seemed to be optimistic about the unfortunate injury for Green — who has suffered season-hindering injuries in two of the last three seasons — saying that “you don’t want to assume anything, but I think we’re going to be OK.”
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Green is believed to have suffered a sprained ankle, but he’s going to get an MRI to be sure.
Roquan Smith receives high praise from All-Pro teammate
After not participating in last year’s Chicago Bears training camp because of contract negotiations, former Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith took part in the beginning of training camp with his teammates.
One of those teammates is three time First Team All-Pro and 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Kahlil Mack, who had nothing but encouraging things to say about Smith.
“Ultimately, I feel like he can be an All-Pro player,” Mack said to reporters on Saturday. “Along with Danny [Trevathan] on the inside.”
Smith and Trevathan are two key members of a daunting Chicago Bears defense and will be tasked with a lot of responsibilities in this upcoming season.
“That’s high praise but I’m just trying to be the best version of myself whether that’s All-Pro or not,” Smith said.
Sony Michel and Todd Gurley both available to start training camp
Two former Georgia teammates in Sony Michel and Todd Gurley are in pads and ready to go for the beginning of training camp after worries about knee injuries surfaced in the offseason.
Michel underwent an arthroscopic knee scope in June and returned on schedule, as he was removed from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
“It feels good,” Michel said about his knee on Saturday. “I’m just working on getting stronger. There’s always room for improvement.”
Gurley, who didn’t take part in any practices during organized team activities or minicamp due to his lingering knee problem, started training camp quickly by receiving handoffs and catching passes from quarterback Jared Goff.
Gurley shared snaps with Darrell Henderson, and is still expected to be utilized with caution going forward.
With all that said, Los Angeles Rams head coach thought Gurley “looked good” during his first action of the offseason.
