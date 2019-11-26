The Atlanta Braves have burst out of the gate this offseason and have been the most active team in free agency. The signings of relievers Will Smith, Chris Martin and Darren O' Day, along with outfielder Nick Markakis and catcher Tyler Flowers showed the Braves are willing to spend money and not be content just standing pat.
Their most recent signing of catcher Travis d'Arnaud provides the two-time National League East champions a solid 1-2 punch behind the plate. His 16 home runs and 69 RBIs last year should give a boost to an already potent lineup.
But to replace a player like catcher Brian McCann, who announced his retirement mere minutes after last season's game 5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in the NLDS, you need more than just solid offensive numbers. McCann will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the most popular players to ever don an Atlanta Braves uniform.
He was part of the “Baby Braves” in the early 2000s, along with friend Jeff Francoeur. McCann's not likely to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame but his statistics were impressive nonetheless. He finished his 15-year career – 10 with the Braves – with 282 career home runs, 1,018 RBIs and a career .262 batting average.
His baseball career, though, might be remembered for the leadership he provided the Braves on the field. He was solid behind the plate and was even more impressive standing in front of it. I am, of course, referring to an encounter he had with former Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Carlos Gomez during a game in 2013.
Gomez belted a no-doubt home run in Atlanta late in the season and showed up then-Braves pitcher Paul Maholm by yammering back and forth with the Braves infielders; until he got to home plate. Excuse me, he never made it that far. McCann stood a few feet in front of the plate, not letting Gomez reach home and confronted the outfielder on his dramatic trip around the bases. Though all the encounter did was entice both teams to rush the field, it served a reminder that McCann wouldn't put up with nonsense.
He did something similar just a few weeks earlier when he felt former Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez showed up the Atlanta Braves after he hit a home run and slowly trotted around the bases. He let Fernandez touch home plate but then shared a few words with the youngster.
Those are the two moments that I'll remember most about Brian McCann's career. He was not afraid to stand up to someone if he sensed that person was in the wrong. He led by example.
He may not have had a Hall of Fame career but he did have some legendary moments. I'm just thankful he was able to finish his career where it started – with the Braves.
