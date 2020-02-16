Spring is in the air and if you live in South Georgia, it's hard to believe that winter ever came. Temperatures that nearly reach 80 degrees in February are not supposed to happen. But here we are, halfway through February and spring-like temperatures are being felt throughout the Southeast.
What I really enjoy about this time of year is the optimism that swirls throughout the baseball landscape. Even fans of the most hapless Major League Baseball franchises dream of what the next six months will bring their team.
Will it truly be the dog days of summer for teams or will it bring excitement; maybe even a worst-to-first scenario for some teams? It happened in 1991 with our beloved Atlanta Braves, so there's no reason to believe it can't happen again for other ball clubs.
For our Braves, however, there is reason to dream this year. Coming off back-to-back National League East Division championships, the Braves report to spring training with expectations; something they haven't had to deal with the past two years. Why the optimism?
The Braves addressed one of their biggest question marks during the offseason by signing Will Smith, who along with Mark Melancon, Chris Martin and Shane Greene, should bolster a beleaguered bullpen.
The bullpen is no longer a weakness. It's now regarded as one of, if not, the best units in the majors.
Atlanta has one of the best players in the game in outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., one of the most underrated players in baseball in first baseman Freddie Freeman, one of the top second basemen in Ozzie Albies and young starting pitchers Mike Soroka and Max Fried.
The Braves also signed Marcell Ozuna to address the lack of power behind Freeman in the lineup. His addition should solidify a lineup that already featured a dynamic top of the order with Acuna Jr., Albies and Freeman at the top.
They also inked veteran starting pitcher Cole Hamels, though he will be sidelined early in the season with a shoulder injury. Once he returns to the mound, Hamels should provide a veteran presence in the rotation surrounded by young phenoms.
Now, for all the optimism, there is some reason to doubt. As I write this, the Braves still have not made a trade or signed a free agent to patrol third base, which tells me they're settling on Austin Riley and Johan Camargo to play the hot corner. Time will tell if the Braves will regret not reaching for the stars and pulling the trigger on a trade for the Cubs' Kris Bryant or the Rockies' Nolan Arenado.
But for right now, the Braves will enter the season as major players this offseason. Hopefully, that'll translate on the field.
I, for one, am optimistic.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
