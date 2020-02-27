Braves' face of the franchise sidelined again

The Atlanta Braves have barely had enough time to establish camp at spring training and already there is concern amongst Bravos faithful about one of its stars and face of the franchise.
Now, it's Feb. 27, a month away from the season opener. Teams are still scratching the surface to see who will play what positions, determine what prospects deserve a shot at the big leagues and which ones need more work, and it's a time for pitchers to start working out the kinks in preparing for the upcoming season.
Yes, it's still early in the season so Freddie Freeman being scratched from Tuesday's spring training game with right elbow inflammation should give Braves fans cause to pause but we're not at the point to over-react.
As team leader, first baseman and No. 3 hole hitter, there's no overstating Freeman's importance to the team's success this year. So hopefully, him being scratched from Tuesday's spring training game was nothing more than a precautionary move. The Braves only have to go back to the latter part of last year to see how the elbow injury, that ultimately led to offseason surgery, hurt Freeman's production at the plate and the Braves' chances in the postseason.
He batted just .276 in July and August and .257 in September. Freeman hit just two home runs in September and finished just 4-for-20 in the Braves' Division Series with the St. Louis Cardinals.
If Freeman is truly experiencing similar pain then yes he should be given time to rest.
My how one injury can deflate the positive vibes a team had experienced this offseason.
Everybody was feeling good about this year's prospects following a pair of National League East championships. The Braves fortified the bullpen which was widely regarded as the team's weak link. The team added a solid catcher in Travis d'Arnaud to replace Braves legend Brian McCann. It added outfielder Marcell Ozuna to add a little pop in the middle of the lineup. Cole Hamels signed to anchor a young rotation.
The Braves have their sights set on a deeper run this postseason, but those lofty expectations will diminish drastically if Freeman is sidelined for an extended period during the season or plays hurt like he did a year ago. The offense takes a hit and so does the clubhouse. This is the face of the franchise. Lets hope he's back where he belongs – at first base.
