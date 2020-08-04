B1G Preview: Wisconsin looking to overcome loss of Taylor

Wisconsin finished off a season of high expectations in 2019 with four straight wins to close the regular season, a Big Ten West Division title and a trip to the Rose Bowl.
Repeating those accomplishments won’t be easy. The Badgers need to replace five starters on offense, including leading rusher Jonathan Taylor and leading receiver Quintez Cephus, who both declared as juniors for the NFL Draft. Taylor was taken in the second round by the Indianapolis Colts while Cephus went in the fifth round to the Detroit Lions.
Senior Garrett Groshek (194 yards, two TDs, 4.5 yards per carry) and sophomore Nakia Watson (331 yards, two TDs, 4.5 yards per carry) are the two top candidates to replace Taylor’s production at running back. Both will run behind an offensive line that returns two starters, senior left tackle Cole Van Lannan and junior right guard Logan Bruss.
Paul Chryst, entering his sixth season as Wisconsin’s coach, is expecting other players to emerge and fill the void left behind by the departed starters. Wisconsin returns senior quarterback Jack Coan, who passed for 2,727 yards and 18 TDs last season. Junior tight end Jake Ferguson (33 catches, 407 yards, two TDs) could see even more targets on offense this season.
“We have to coach good football, and obviously you need to have enough guys that can make a difference,” Chryst told 247.com. “Talent is a big factor, but it’s really how you take that talent and form it into a team, and that’s the quest every year is how can you be the best team you can be?”
On defense, Wisconsin could be more formidable with nine starters back, including standout senior safety Eric Burrell (three interceptions, two fumble recoveries in 2019). The linebacking corps suffered a blow with the loss of Zack Baun and Chris Orr, but senior outside linebacker Noah Burks is capable of leading the position group.
Here’s an early look at Wisconsin heading into the 2020 season:
WHAT THEY LOST
Taylor rushed 2,003 yards and 21 TDs in 2019 and 6,174 yards and 50 TDs in his college career. Cephus had 59 catches for 901 yards and seven TDs in a breakout junior season. Wide receiver/kick returner Aron Cruickshank, who returned two kickoffs for TDs last season, transferred to Rutgers during the offseason. Baun was Wisconsin’s top pass rusher last season with 19.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks.
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH
Incoming freshman running back Jalen Berger, a speedy four-star recruit from Ramsey, New Jersey, is expected to help replace some of the production lost from Taylor. Four-star incoming freshman tackles Trey Wedig and Jack Nelson could provide depth on the offensive line, while incoming freshman tight end Cam Large could emerge as a pass-catching option behind Ferguson.
PROSPECTS FOR 2020
Losing a pair of playmaking talents in Taylor and Cephus won’t be easy to overcome, but Chryst is a good enough coach to adjust. Expect Wisconsin to play to its identity again this season, with a power running game and strong defense. Chryst may give Coan a little more latitude to throw the ball downfield at times this season, but the key will be to play mistake-free, team football and control the clock. All signs point toward the Badgers contending for a Big West title again.
