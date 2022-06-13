ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves have announced additional stops of the World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist.
The tour will travel throughout Braves Country through summer 2022 with a total of 151 stops, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball. Stops will include the opportunity for fans to take photos with the trophy, as well as programming by the Braves entertainment teams, alumni, and more at select locations.
Confirmed tour stops include:
Date
Location
Start Time
June 17: Truist Bank – Dallas, Ga. Noon
June 18: Bluesberry & Beer Festival – Norcross, Ga. 5 p.m.
June 22: Florence Lauderdale Coliseum – Florence, Ala. 4 p.m.
July 1: South Cobb T-Mobile – Austell, Ga. TBA
July 5: Riverdale Road T-Mobile – Riverdale, Ga. TBA
July 8: Food Truck Friday at Town Center Park – Suwanee, Ga. 5:30 p.m.
July 9: Winward Parkway T-Mobile – Alpharetta, Ga. TBA
July 10: Barrett Parkway T-Mobile – Marietta, Ga. TBA
July 13: Casino Theater at Neptune Park – St. Simons Island, Ga. 11 a.m.
July 14: Mary Ross Waterfront Park – Brunswick, Ga. 5 p.m.
July 16: Georgia Beer Company – Valdosta 11 a.m.
July 21: Tift County Recreation Department – Tifton, Ga. 4 p.m.
July 23: The Ritz Amphitheater – Thomasville, Ga. 11:30 p.m.
July 26*: Choccolocco Park – Oxford, Ala. TBA
July 27: Anderson University Softball Complex – Anderson, S.C. 4 p.m.
July 31: Hilton Head Island Recreation Center – Hilton Head, S.C. 1 p.m.
August 10: I-285 & Lavista T-Mobile – Tucker, Ga. TBA
* Venue ticket required for entry
Additional tour stops will be announced at a later date. Visit www.Braves.com/TrophyTour for additional details for each stop and register to be a Braves Insider to receive communications about stops near you.
MEDIA CONTACT: Kara Zoellner, Atlanta Braves, 404-614-1564 or kara.zoellner@braves.com
About Atlanta Braves
Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 19 division championships, six National League pennants, and two World Series titles. Atlanta Braves games are telecast on Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast. Radio broadcasts can be heard in Atlanta on 680 The Fan (AM), Rock 100.5 (FM) and regionally on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network. Follow the Braves at braves.com, facebook.com/braves, and twitter.com/braves.
About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $544 billion as of March 31, 2022. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.
