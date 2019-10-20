VALDOSTA –– No. 1 Valdosta State (7-0, 5-0 Gulf South Conference) extended its win streak to 22 after beating Florida Tech (3-4, 1-3) 55-28 on Homecoming Night.
Saturday’s scoring output was by far the highest overall scoring game for VSU this season with 83 combined points.
Florida Tech answered every one of VSU’s scoring drives in the first half until the final 10 minutes of the second quarter, and the rest of the game.
“They challenge you on defense with formation personnel, they really challenge your rules, and it showed,” VSU defensive coordinator Lee Stalker said. “The first 15 minutes maybe first half, defensively we did not play our best ball. It’s probably the first game we came out very slow and we kind of took the punch. But I’m proud to see the resilience in the defense, the mental toughness, and seeing them come back and battle.”
After Rogan Wells connected with receiver Brain Saunds on a 62-yard touchdown, they added another score after a 69-yard run from Wells to put the score 34-21 in the second. The Blazers took full control afterwards.
The second half saw the Blazers put a full vice grip on the game. VSU’s defense only allowed one more Florida Tech touchdown and the offense kept pouring it on and broke a record while doing it.
Saunds caught 10 passes and set the new VSU school record for most receiving yards in a game with 246.
“Just saw holes and stuff opened up,” Saunds said of his historic night. “I have a good accomplice outside of me with LC. A lot of people look at him and whenever he goes inside and I go outside they take him. So he helped me out with this, Rogan found me, I made a few plays, and it just happened.”
The Blazer offense posted 642 yards of total offense on Saturday, picking up 28 first downs and rushing for 304 yards in the game.
Running back Seth McGill was the money man with three touchdown scores on 89 yards rushing.
Wells went 20-of-29 for 338 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.
Defensively, the team racked up three sacks and allowed just three third-down conversions.
UP NEXT
VSU is now 7-0 on the year, 5-0 in conference play, and are on a 22-game win streak. They’ll prepare for their road trip to play North Greenville next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.