Almost a month into the season and this is not where Atlanta Braves fans pictured their beloved three-time National League East champs. They are 9-12, fourth in a very weak division and have looked inept at the plate and on the mound.
While the team’s lack of offensive firepower outside of Ronald Acuna Jr. is a problem – Freddie Freeman is still batting just .205 and Marcell Ozuna’s average is .184 with 26 strikeouts – the team’s starting pitching staff is cause for concern for me today.
What was perceived to be a strength for the Braves coming into the season is a noticeable weakness 21 games into the season.
Injuries have played a key role in the team’s sluggish start on the mound. Max Fried was still sidelined with a hamstring injury as of Sunday. In 11 innings this season, he has yielded 14 earned runs in 23 innings, equating to an 11.45 ERA. It’s obvious not the Max Fried that was dominant during last year’s shortened season.
My confidence is further shaken with the return of Mike Soroka. He had to be shut down because of shoulder discomfort. It’s not what the Braves wanted to hear from someone still recovering from a torn ACL. The Braves were counting on him at some point early in the season. With his return date now in doubt, the Braves may be without their ace longer than expected.
Then there’s Drew Smyly; one of two pitchers the Braves signed in the offseason to provide veteran
leadership in the rotation. But it has been a nightmare for the southpaw. Prior to Sunday, Smyly had allowed nine runs on nine hits in just 11 innings. Sunday wasn’t any better against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He allowed six hits and five runs in four innings, as the Braves dropped both ends of a doubleheader – with just one hit.
Ian Anderson has been solid with a 3.27 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 22 innings. Huascar Ynoa has been a pleasant surprise with a 3.68 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 22 innings. Charlie Morton hasn’t been awful with a 3.91 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 23 innings.
While the team’s hitting is bound to improve, one has to wonder about the starting staff. If Fried can not return to last year’s Max Fried and Soroka is out of action for an extended length of time, the Braves do not have a bonafide No. 1 starter. That’s not good when they still haven’t played the Dodgers, Padres or the Mets – teams with elite pitching.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.