MOULTRIE — Colquitt County has announced stadium policies ahead of the Lowndes-Christ School football game Aug. 19.

Lowndes and Christ School, based out of Arden, N.C., are scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. at Mack Tharpe Stadium in the regular season-opening contest for both teams. Their game will be followed by Colquitt County versus Dutch Fork, S.C. at 7 p.m.

Ticket prices for the game are $15 each. Fans can purchase at Lowndes’ ticket office, or at the gate Aug. 19. Mack Tharpe Stadium has a clear bag policy. Fans needing bags can pick one up at the Vikings Ticket Office. No umbrellas are permitted in the stadium.

