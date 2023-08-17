MOULTRIE — Colquitt County has announced stadium policies ahead of the Lowndes-Christ School football game Aug. 19.
Lowndes and Christ School, based out of Arden, N.C., are scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. at Mack Tharpe Stadium in the regular season-opening contest for both teams. Their game will be followed by Colquitt County versus Dutch Fork, S.C. at 7 p.m.
Ticket prices for the game are $15 each. Fans can purchase at Lowndes’ ticket office, or at the gate Aug. 19. Mack Tharpe Stadium has a clear bag policy. Fans needing bags can pick one up at the Vikings Ticket Office. No umbrellas are permitted in the stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.