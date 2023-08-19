BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Valdosta State football graduate student wide receiver B.K. Smith and junior kicker/punter Estin Thiele were named to the Gulf South Conference Preseason Team, announced Aug. 17 by the league office.
Smith, a native of Louisville, Ky., played in all 11 games and started ten in his first season as a Blazer at wide receiver. He led the team with 726 yards receiving on 42 receptions. Smith registered six touchdown receptions and averaged 17.3 yards per reception and averaged 66.0 yards per game, and had a long reception of 72 yards at North Greenville (Oct. 29, 2022).
He had a season-high 148 yards receiving on five catches versus Mississippi College (Oct. 15, 2022) and had eight receptions and three touchdowns against Virginia Union (Sept. 10, 2022). He recorded four punt returns for 28 yards and a long of 12.
Thiele earned preseason honors as a punter this season and has been outstanding for the Blazers for two seasons after transferring to VSU from Florida International.
He was named finalist for the prestigious Fred Mitchell Award in 2022, while he earned second team all-GSC honors in 2021. Thiele is 31 of 40 in field goals for a 77.5% clip, while he is 117 of 119 in extra-points for his career at VSU. He has scored 210 points for ninth all-time in school history in scoring. He has made 38 punts for 1,529 yards and a 40.2 average, while he has 130 kickoffs for a 62.2 average and 71 touchbacks.
This past season, Thiele, a native of Saint Augustine, Fla., had 30 punts for a 39.57 average with a long punt of 64 yards. He had two touchbacks, three fair catches, nine punts inside the 20 and ten punts over 50 yards. He also had 38 kickoffs for a 64.0 average and 24 touchbacks. Thiele went 17 of 22 in field goals last season for 20th nationally in field goal percentage (.773). His 17 made field goals were good for second in the GSC and he was third nationally in field goals per game at a 1.55 clip to lead the GSC. He finished 44 of 45 in extra-points for the season, finishing 19th nationally in scoring at 8.6 points per game for fourth in the GSC and 95 total points for fifth in the league. Late last month, the Blazers were picked fifth in the GSC Preseason Poll. Delta State was picked as league favorite, while West Florida was second, followed by West Georgia, West Alabama and the Blazers rounded out the top five. Mississippi College was picked sixth, followed by North Greenville, Shorter and league-newcomer Chowan was ninth.
The Blazers open the 2023 season with Point University on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. VSU has six exciting home games this season and opens the Gulf South Conference slate on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. versus North Greenville for Family Weekend.
VSU last was picked fifth in the preseason poll in 2018 as it went on to win the Gulf South Conference title that season and won the program’s fourth national title with a perfect 14-0 record, culminating with a thrilling 49-47 victory over Ferris State (Mich.) in the national title game.
The remainder of the GSC’s picks can be found at gscsports.org.
