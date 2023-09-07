VALDOSTA — The Southern Georgia Black Chambers (SGBC) announced its rescheduled date for its inaugural 2023 SGBC Golf Classic. Originally set for Aug. 30, 2023, the event had to be postponed due to the inclement weather brought on by Hurricane Idalia. The tournament's new date is Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, and will take place at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club.
According to organizers, the SGBC Golf Classic promises a day of friendly competition, networking, and fun, all in support of the chamber's mission to empower and uplift black-owned businesses in Southern Georgia. Tournament Sponsor Karla Walker, attorney at law, is generously backing this event.
The top two teams will be vying for cash prizes.
"Hole sponsors from across the community have stepped up to support this event and the chamber's initiatives, demonstrating the power of collaboration in driving economic development and entrepreneurship in the region", said Dee Dunbar, the chamber's chair for the event and the owner of GEMM Agency Event Planning.
"We also want to thank our Beverage Cart Sponsors South Georgia Medical Center, King Ramsey Construction, and BridgeBuilder Education & Investments for their contributions that will keep participants refreshed and energized throughout the day," added Dunbar.
According to chamber representatives, this event supports the growth and success of black-owned businesses in Southern Georgia. For more information, please contact Dee Dunbar at (703) 472-9200 or visit the chamber's calendar of events at www.sgablackchambers.org/events.
