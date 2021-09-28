Saturday's win may be biggest of season for Braves

It may go down as a normal Saturday night game in September but this one was different. It was remarkable. Some might have viewed it as unexpected. But it just might have been the night that propelled the Atlanta Braves to the postseason.
Yes, the Braves' lead is still just 2.5 games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies heading into this week's three-game showdown at Truist Park. A sweep by the Phillies can change the course of this season for both teams in a hurry.
But barring a catastrophic turn of events, last Saturday's win over the San Diego Padres should turn out to be the Braves' biggest win of the season. Every time the Padres appeared to have distanced themselves, the Braves responded in dramatic fashion.
The Braves trailed 3-0 and then tied it 3-3. But then Manny Machado belted a grand slam in the fifth inning to give the Padres a 7-3 lead. But the Braves responded with four in the sixth, highlighted by Jorge Soler's three-run homer to tied the game 7-7.
Atlanta trailed 8-7 in the top of the ninth inning before Eddie Rosario smacked a game-tying single off major league saves leader and former Atlanta Brave Mark Melancon.
Soler and Ozzie Albies added RBIs in the 10th inning for the Braves, who officially eliminated the Padres from postseason contention.
What might have been just as impressive was the Braves' bullpen pitching 5.1 innings and allowing just three hits and one run.
A win like Saturday's victory is only as good as the game following, however, especially with the Phillies nipping at the Braves' heels. The Braves responded with a 4-3 victory on Sunday, highlighted by the bullpen's nine-inning performance.
So, the Braves head into this week with a chance to close out the Phillies, cap a terrific second half of the season and win a fourth straight National League East Division championship. It would be quite the accomplishment for a team that didn't quite resemble the squad that took the Los Angeles Dodgers to seven games in last year's National League Championship Series for much of the year.
But the Braves finished their 10-game west coast trip 7-3. Saturday's win was the most impactful. It just might have sparked these Braves to another division title.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.