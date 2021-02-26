Reich offers hints on how he'd fix Wentz

A brief conversation about second-year wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.’s affinity for the No. 11 was the closest Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich came Thursday to acknowledging quarterback Carson Wentz’s impending presence on the roster.
The high-profile trade for the Philadelphia Eagles’ passer can’t become official until the new NFL year begins March 17, and team officials aren’t allowed to comment specifically on the transaction until then. But Wentz predictably was still a common presence during Reich’s 25-minute video call with reporters, even without his name ever being uttered.
Indianapolis normally would be welcoming the NFL Scouting Combine this week, but the event is yet another victim of the coronavirus pandemic. Reich kept his annual date with the media anyway and deftly handled the elephant in the Zoom.
“We do believe that we have the right roster, we have the right culture and getting good quarterback play is something that is necessary to win a world championship,” Reich responded to a question about the importance of getting the game’s premier position right this offseason. “Obviously, here in this organization, the standard has been set. I feel like we have gotten good quarterback play in recent years, in our three years here as well.
“We need to continue to have that kind of play – and even continue to improve upon that kind of play – for us to win a world championship.”
Wentz will be the fourth starting quarterback in as many seasons for Reich with the Colts. He also represents the biggest gamble – despite strong competition.
Andrew Luck was returning from a year off rehabilitating from shoulder surgery in 2018, and Philip Rivers was a 38-year-old coming off a 20-interception season with a spring and summer significantly altered by the pandemic last year. Indianapolis made the playoffs with both men under center.
Even in the one season Reich missed the playoffs as the Colts’ head coach, the team got off to a 5-2 start with Jacoby Brissett who was named the starter when Luck suddenly retired just two weeks before the start of the 2019 regular season.
An NFL quarterback for 14 years, including a decade with the Buffalo Bills during the franchise’s heyday, Reich has a well-earned reputation as a quarterback whisperer. That’s why many believe he has the best chance to revive Wentz, a 28-year-old who suffered through an abysmal 2020 season after four solid years as the Eagles’ starter.
But the head coach certainly doesn’t see himself in that role.
“When you get a horse – pardon the analogy – when you get a horse that can go the distance and that is – can do something special – part of the key to coaching is don’t pull the reins back on him too much,” Reich said. “I think maybe my playing experience – not just playing the position but playing in the type of offense that I played in, where Jim Kelly and I were calling our own plays and had a lot of input into the game plans – I just think that’s prepared me to work with quarterbacks at a high level and to have the kind of relationship with these guys where were are working together.”
Wentz has been criticized by anonymous voices on his way out of Philly for not responding to hard coaching and for failing to take accountability for his own mistakes. Reich served as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator during the quarterback’s first two seasons and earned the quarterback’s respect. In a recent podcast with NBC Sports’ Peter King before news of the trade broke, Reich mentioned his bond with Wentz extends beyond the field.
Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported earlier this week the dynamic that worked best in Philadelphia was when Wentz had a bad cop (current Chicago Bears quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo), a medium cop (Reich) and a good cop (former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson) in his ear. It’s a dynamic the Colts could replicate with wide receivers coach Mike Groh, Reich and new senior offensive analyst Press Taylor in those roles, respectively.
All three men have a history with Wentz from Philadelphia, and Indianapolis already puts a heavy emphasis on collaboration within the coaching staff. Reich said 98% of the coaches’ feedback to players is positive with the other 2% consisting of “Don’t ever do that again.”
It’s a formula Wentz should be extremely familiar with and one that worked a year ago with Rivers. Former Los Angeles Chargers assistants Nick Sirianni (then the Colts’ offensive coordinator) and Jason Michael (then Indianapolis’ tight ends coach) helped ease the transition for the quarterback alongside Reich.
Despite the chaotic offseason, Rivers completed 68% of his passes for 4,169 yards with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his only season with the Colts. Indianapolis finished 11-5 – its best record since 2014 – before bowing out in the playoff opener against the Bills.
The framework exists for similar success with Wentz.
“We’ve said this a lot of times: There is a personal aspect to coaching a player,” Reich said. “It’s not just in a vacuum. There is a personal element to it. Anytime there is a personal connection with a player and there is a familiarity with the offense and the terminology and what you are trying to accomplish and the vision for what you’re trying to do, it can help accelerate it. I think Philip showed that very clearly.
“For him to be able to come in, play the way he did and lead the offense and the team the way he did, I think it helped a ton.”
