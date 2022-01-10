Re-signing Freeman would boost Braves' defense

It may have been an underrated part of the Atlanta Braves success last year but there was something to be said about how stellar the infield defense was en route to a National League East Division championship and a World Series title.
The quartet of first baseman Freddie Freeman, second baseman Ozzie Albies, shortstop Dansby Swanson and third baseman Austin Riley committed just 35 errors last season.
Considering they each played at least 156 games, that's superb defense from your infield. Freeman compiled a .998 fielding percentage; Albies, .987; Swanson, .982; and Riley .965.
Riley's strong arm at the hot corner, combined with the dynamic duo of Albies and Swanson up the middle and Freeman's range at first base made the Braves tough to score on and get cheap hits against.
But that reliability that the Braves could count on the past couple of seasons is in jeopardy with Freeman still residing in free agent land.
Yes, we are in the first full week of January and a one-time Most Valuable Player and likely future Hall of Famer that has been the face of the Braves franchise is still not a Brave. The ongoing lockout imposed by Major League Baseball has contributed to Freeman's prolonged free agency, but the fact that the Braves allowed their long-time star to reach this point in his career is mind bottling.
If he's allowed to walk once baseball operations resume, not only will the team's lineup take a hit next season, its defensive prowess will almost certainly decline. Freeman stands 6-foot-5, so his rangy frame allows him to save errant throws and stretch to beat fast baserunners.
I still believe Freeman's future is in Atlanta. He's still in his prime for the next few years and can certainly lead this team to multiple world championships.
In fact, if he re-signs with the Braves, the team will have its starting infield locked up for the next four or five years. Riley is just 24, Swanson is 27 and Albies is 25. Freeman is the elder statesman at age 32, but the team has the makings of a star-studded infield for years to come.
It's just a matter of who blinks first between Freeman and the Braves front office.
Actually, it's a question of when baseball business returns to normal.
As soon as it does, a deal with Freeman should be first and foremost for Braves management. It will be key to the team's offensive and defensive future.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
