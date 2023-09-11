DASHER — Valwood took the short trip to Dasher to take on the Generals of Georgia Christian School in a GIAA AA versus AAA matchup. The Valiants enjoyed the road trip, a 54-0 victory that saw them hit the half-century mark for the second time this season. Georgia Christian fell to 0-2.
Early on, both defenses were able to stop the opposing offenses from doing much, including a big fourth down stop from the Generals around midfield midway through the 1st quarter.
Valwood forced a punt on the next Georgia Christian possession and would not look back. Junior running back, Triston White, set up the Valiants in Georgia Christian territory with a 37-yard run. With 5:52 left in the 1st, sophomore quarterback, Tayt Snellgrove, scored on the ground with a 30-yard touchdown run to make it 6-0 Valwood. The Valiants scored again with 9:32 left in the 2nd quarter to go up 13-0.
Senior linebacker/tight end, Dallas Hatfield, set up the Valiants in Georgia Christian territory midway through 2nd quarter with a huge 40-yard interception return that set up a nine-yard touchdown pass from Snellgrove to sophomore wide receiver, Cort Kurrie, giving the Valiants the 20-0 lead with six minutes to go in the half
Senior wide receiver De’Mar Riley had a long 58-yard rushing touchdown late in the 2nd quarter to extend the Valiant lead 26-0. Valwood added a pair of touchdowns in the 2nd quarter and went into halftime with a 40-0 lead.
When both teams returned to the field to start the 3rd quarter, the storm had cleared, and a running clock was in place for the rest of the game. Valwood controlled the clock for the majority of the game and continued to tack on points with a one-yard touchdown run from Riley with five minutes to go in the 3rd, putting the Valiants up 47-0.
Valwood rotated in their second string offense and defense and continue to run the clock out. Sophomore linebacker/running back Wilkin Moritz handled the bulk of carries and scored the last Valiant touchdown of the night to end the game 54-0.
Penalties were a big issue for Valwood throughout the night, but that did not stop the high-powered offense from racking up 479 total yards (64 passing, 415 rushing). The Valiant defense held the Generals to under 100 total yards, allowing 93 passing yards and intercepting Georgia Christian twice.
The Valwood run defense shut down the General rushing attack, ending the night with (-14) rushing yards. Special teams were also a factor in the Valwood win, with the unit adding a blocked punt to the list of success for the team.
Valwood moves to 2-0 and will host Robert Toombs Christian Academy (2-1) Friday, Sept. 15th for homecoming at Goddard Field in Hahira. Georgia Christian will host Aucilla Christian (Fla.) on the same date in Dasher.
