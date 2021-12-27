Questions for Braves in 2022

What a year it was for the Atlanta Braves.
The team captured a World Series championship for the first time in almost three decades. There was a renewed enthusiasm among a fan base yearning for another title. The general manager made shrewd moves at the trade deadline that yielded heroes like Joc Pederson, Jorge Soler and Eddie Rosario that will forever live in Atlanta Braves lore.
It is cliché but it fits in this context: It was indeed a season to remember for Atlanta Braves fans.
But while the Braves finally answered those postseason demons that had been hard to overcome for the previous few years, the new year brings more questions that need answering.
First and foremost, when will the current Major League Baseball lockout end? Free agents are still unsigned, and the status of the 2022 season is still up in the air. Especially in today's financial climate, both sides will surely come to an agreement before pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report for spring training... won't they?
Where does Freddie Freeman's future lie? The former Most Valuable Player and face of the Braves franchise is still unsigned. Would he dare walk away from the only organization he's ever known? Would the Braves let him?
When will Ronald Acuna Jr. return from his devastating torn ACL? While Freeman is the face of the Braves franchise, Acuna is still the team's best player and future of the franchise. His return is needed if the Braves want to repeat next year, especially if the team loses Soler and Rosario to free agency.
Finally, what will happen to Mike Soroka? Mind you, one torn Achilles is tough enough to recover from but how about trying to return from back-to-back injuries. That's the challenge facing Soroka, who at one time was the team's most promising pitching prospect.
He would form a dynamic tandem with Max Fried for years to come. But he needs to be healthy.
These questions are what await the Braves and the rest of baseball when the calendar turns to 2022. They are hard to answer in late December. Hopefully, we'll get some clarity in January. It starts with MLB returning to work. That'll start a domino effect with players like Freeman, Soler and Rosario finally signing contracts.
Then the Braves can start chasing that championship dream. This year was a heck of a season. What will 2022 hold?
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
